Webinar on Fundamentals of Feeding the Cow series returns

Four-part webinar series in January and February will focus on nutrition for cows.

In January and February, Nebraska Extension will present a webinar series titled Fundamentals of Feeding the Cow.

The series begins on Jan. 27, and each session will focus on understanding how the cow’s nutrient requirements change throughout the year and how to cost-effectively meet a cow’s needs with grazed or harvested feed.

“We’re bringing it back by popular demand,” said Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Beef Educator. “We had over 100 participants take the course in 2024, and survey feedback rated the course as above average or one of the best educational opportunities available to them.” The participants also said they appreciated the ease of attending the webinar and the real-life examples discussed.

The series will be held Monday and Thursday evenings, Jan. 27, 30, Feb. 3, and 6, from 7:30 – 8:45 p.m. CT.

Topics include:

What impacts a cow’s nutrient requirements, and how do they change throughout the year?

How do you read and understand a feed test analysis and a feed tag? What do the numbers mean?

When comparing feed options, which is the best buy when all things are considered?

What are things to consider when developing a year-round feeding plan?

The course costs $65 and includes a notebook of Nebraska Extension resources. It is limited to 40 participants. To register, visit https://go.unl.edu/feedingthecow .

Participants must register by Jan. 17 to ensure they receive webinar resources before the series begins. A computer and internet connection are required to participate in the webinar series.