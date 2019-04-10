Webinar Outlines 2019 Calf Market Expectations

CENTENNIAL, CO — April 9, 2019 — How will the market respond after a prolonged winter created poor conditions for much of the cattle industry? An upcoming free CattleFax webinar will address that question as well as provide an outlook for the cow-calf and entire beef industry.

The CattleFax Trends+ Cow-Calf Webinar, which is free to attendees thanks to sponsor Elanco Animal Health, will be held May 22, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. MT. To participate in the webinar and access program details, producers and industry leaders simply need to register online at https://www.cattlefax.com/#!/about

Even though one of the most aggressive U.S. beef cowherd expansions in the last four decades has recently slowed its pace, the rapid growth has increased beef supplies and caused cow-calf profitability to be reduced back toward long-term levels. As profits have narrowed, well-informed producers can maintain healthy margins by adjusting production, marketing and risk management plans with increasing supplies in mind.

CattleFax analysts will discuss a variety of topics in the one-hour session, including:

Cattle and feedstuff market projections for the next 12 to 18 months

Outlook of the summer and fall calf markets for 2019

Review of the recent Cow-Calf Survey

The Trends+ webinar is designed to update cattle producers about current market realities and provide producers with decision-friendly information to assist in making intelligent marketing decisions. More than 6,500 producers have benefited from the analysis and strategies shared through the webinar series since fall 2013.

–CattleFax