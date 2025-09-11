Webinar series to discuss growing more grass for your cows 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

An October webinar series will look at management practices to improve forage and more. Photo by Maria Tibbets tibbets-cow-calf

Nebraska Extension will host a six-part webinar series this fall to help landowners and livestock producers better understand how to identify, grow, and manage grasses in pastures and rangelands. From the comfort of your computer, interact with participants and presenters and gather information specific to your pasture’s location.

The Knowing, Growing and Grazing Grass webinar series will run Monday and Thursday evenings, Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. MT (7:30 to 8:45 p.m. CT). Two optional sessions will also be held on Oct. 21 and 28. The course is limited to 30 participants.

“This series will give producers a solid foundation in range and pasture management,” said Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension educator and program coordinator. “Whether it’s plant identification, understanding stocking rates, or using drought insurance tools, participants will leave with practical, usable information.”

Topics covered in the series will include:

• Plant identification and learning to recognize desirable grass species

• Management practices to improve forage production and plant vigor

• Understanding and calculating stocking rates

• Using tools like USDA Web Soil Survey and Rangeland Analysis Platform to estimate forage production

• Developing grazing plans and managing drought risk through Pasture, Rangeland and Forage (PRF) insurance

Participants are invited to submit their plant photos for identification of what they have growing on their own places. All webinars will be interactive and recorded for later viewing.

Registration is due by Oct. 1 to ensure materials arrive in time. To register, visit: https://go.unl.edu/Knowing_Grass

A computer and internet connection are required to participate.

For more information, contact Aaron Berger at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu .

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln