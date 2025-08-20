Webinar series to focus on range and pasture management

Lincoln, Neb., August 18 — Nebraska Extension will host a six-part webinar series this fall to help landowners and livestock producers better understand how to identify, grow and manage grasses in pastures and rangelands. From the comfort of your computer, interact with participants and presenters and gather information specific to your pasture’s location.



The Knowing, Growing and Grazing Grass webinar series will run Monday and Thursday evenings, Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. MT (7:30 to 8:45 p.m. CT). Two optional sessions will also be held on Oct. 21 and 28. The course is limited to 30 participants.



“This series will give producers a solid foundation in range and pasture management,” said Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension educator and program coordinator. “Whether it’s plant identification, understanding stocking rates or using drought insurance tools, participants will leave with practical, usable information.”



Topics covered in the series will include:

Plant identification and learning to recognize desirable grass speciesManagement practices to improve forage production and plant vigorUnderstanding and calculating stocking ratesUsing tools like USDA Web Soil Survey and Rangeland Analysis Platform to estimate forage productionDeveloping grazing plans and managing drought risk through Pasture, Rangeland and Forage (PRF) insuranceParticipants are invited to submit their plant photos for identification. All webinars will be interactive and recorded for later viewing.



The registration fee is $100 per person and includes a copy of Grassland Plants of South Dakota and the Northern Great Plains and a printed resource notebook featuring Nebraska Extension NebGuides and Circulars. Materials will be mailed ahead of the course.



Registration is due by Oct. 1 to ensure materials arrive in time. To register, visit:https://go.unl.edu/Knowing_Grass

A computer and internet connection are required to participate.



For more information, contact Aaron Berger at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu .

–University of Nebraska