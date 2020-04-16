WEBO Angus Annual “Turning Grass into Greenbacks Bull Sale”
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 7, 2020
Location: At the Ranch near Lusk, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Lex Madden
Averages:
57 Yearling Angus bulls Average $4,943
20 Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls Average $4,350
SALE HIGHLIGHTS:
Buttons York & Family held their Annual WEBO Angus “Turning Grass into Greenbacks” Bull Sale April 7, 2020 at the Ranch near Lusk, Wyoming. WEBO Angus strives to raise cattle that are not overfed and will sire market topping feeder calves that grow and finish quickly for their customers. A stout set of both Yearling and Two-Year-Old bulls was offered and there were both repeat buyers along with some new faces in the crowd. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 946 at $8,500, WEBO EFFECTIVE 946, DOB 2/20/19, MCD EFFECTIVE 789 x WEBO FOREVER LADY 637, Sold to Colt Travnicek, Keeline, Wyoming
Lot 917 at $8,000, WEBO CASH 917, DOB 2/16/19, BAR CASH 707 x WEBO ERICA PRO 7216, Sold to Sandy & Britt Moen, Lusk Wyoming
Lot 950 at $8,000, WEBO SPUR 950, DOB 2/21/19, VERMILLION SPUR B024 x WEBO PRIMA LASS 632, Sold to Joe Netz, Lost Springs, Wyoming
Lot 979 at $8,500, WEBO EFFECTIVE 979, DOB 2/24/19, MCD EFFECTIVE 789 x WEBO BLACKCAP LASSIE 577, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming
High Selling Two-Year-Old Bull
Lot 8187 at $6,750, WEBO TRACTION 8187, DOB 3/11/18, JMB TRACTION 292 x WEBO MADISON PRIDE 2139, Sold to Mountain Valley Livestock, Douglas, Wyoming.
