Wedge Tent Ranch 20th Annual Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek

Date: Apr. 24, 2024

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

48 Two-year-old Angus Bulls avg. $7,255

Wedge Tent Ranch is located north of Faith, South Dakota, and is owned by Bart and Shannon Carmichael and their children. They hosted a really nice crowd for their annual bull sale. This is a purpose-driven Angus herd, turning grass into beef. This was a very competitive sale, with many repeat buyers who have the very same philosophy as Bart. Their goal is to produce cattle that will thrive on forage alone and deliver a good calf in the fall with very low labor.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 200: $10,500 to Chuck Fortune, Belvidere, South Dakota – Pinebank Waigroup 41/97 x Gardens Next Wave HE17

Lot 201: $10,000 to Ryan Vig, Opal, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x Gardens Next Wave HE17

Lot 240: $10,000 to Ryan Vig, Opal, South Dakota – TQ Rafel D57F (19238656) x WT Worth It 81

Lot 207: $9,500 to Marty Lawrence, Mobridge, South Dakota – WT Beaver Creek 118 x JAD Michael M913

Lot 216: $9,500 to Chet Anderson, Shadehill, South Dakota – WT Dimension 638 x WT Homeland 82

Lot 222: $9,500 to Dugan Bad Warrior, Dupree, South Dakota – PAR Remarkable Homer 69 x PAR Remarkable Transformer 25

Lot 224: $9,500 to McFarland Land & Livestock, Newcastle, Wyoming – WT Newcastle 241 x Broken Arrow Swagger 5115B

Mandi Skogen, Opal, South Dakota, bought two bulls. Wedge-Tent-Skogen