Wedge Tent Ranch Angus Bull Sale

Jody Brown, Faith, SD, repeat Wedge Tent Ranch bull buyer.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 24, 2019

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

15 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $4,700

29 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,155

Bart and Shannon Carmichael and family held the 15th Annual Wedge Tent Ranch bull sale on a beautiful sunny day in Faith, SD. The bulls in the sale were very uniform in type and style. They were in great working condition, fed to excel in the breeding pasture.

Top 2 year old bulls:

Lot 744, WT Land 744, a 4/17 son of WT Homeland 82 with epds of CED 12 BW -1.3 WW 32 YW 54 Milk 22 selling to Ryan Vig, Opal, SD for $7,000.

Lot 735, WT Charlo 735, a 4/17 son of Coleman Charlo 0256 with epds of CED 10 BW 1.4 WW 48 YW 87 Milk 24 sold to John Paul, Faith, SD for $6,500.

Lot 734, WT Creek 734, a 4/17 son of WT Beaver Creek 118 with epds of CED 7 BW 0.8 WW 37 YW 61 Milk 17 sold to Marty Lawrence, Mobridge, SD for $6,000.

Top Yearling bulls:

Lot 813, WT Creek 813, a 4/18 son of WT Beaver Creek 118 with epds of CED 10 BW -0.9 WW 27 YW 39 Milk 20 sold to Lauren Russel, Selby, SD for $8,750.

Lot 812, WT Creek 812, a 4/18 son of WT Beaver Creek 118 with epds of CED 10 BW -0.7 WW 33 YW 54 Milk 19 to Lauren Russel, Selby, SD for $7,000.

Lot 815, WT Creek 815, a 4/18 son of WT Beaver Creek 118 with 72 lb birthweight and 104 weaning ratio sold to Monte Reed, Douglas, WY for $6,500.

Note that many of the top selling bulls were sired by home raised Wedge Tent herd sires.