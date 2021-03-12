Weekend storm looks severe for Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado

From the National Weather Service : Heavy, widespread and long-lasting snowfall will begin late Friday evening (March 12) and continue through Monday morning (March 15).

This storm may be historic for most areas across southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle with the most impactful period of heavy snow and windy conditions expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, with a Blizzard Warning likely needed for a large swath of the High Plains over the course of this period.

Ahead of the heaviest snowfall, could have periods of light freezing drizzle today through early Saturday morning.

IMPACTS: Very difficult to impossible travel conditions expected across all of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle with deep, snow- packed roadways and likely whiteout conditions.

Freezing drizzle will cause slick and icy roadways. Expect extended periods of low visibilities, and possible power outages.

Make all the necessary preparations to protect life, property, livestock, and pets. This is the most current information on the weekend’s upcoming storm.

As Tri-State Livestock News goes to print, the ranchers in this region are in our prayers.