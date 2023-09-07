Weekly Fuel Report

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 6, 2023) – The price of regular unleaded gasoline fell 2 cents, averaging $3.58 across Iowa according to AAA.

Crude Oil Summary

The price of global crude oil rose this week on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) by $5.30 per barrel over last week, currently priced at $86.37.

Brent crude oil rose $4.26 and is currently priced at $89.52.

One year ago, WTI crude sold for $86.88 and Brent crude was at $91.43.

Motor Fuels

As of Wednesday, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.58 across Iowa according to AAA. Prices fell 2 cents from last week’s price and are up 15 cents from a year ago. The national average on Wednesday was $3.80, down 3 cents from last week’s price.

Retail diesel prices in Iowa rose 1 cent this week with a statewide average of $4.26. One year ago, diesel prices averaged $4.93 in Iowa. The current Iowa diesel price is 19 cents less than the national average of $4.45.

Wholesale ethanol held steady and is currently priced at $2.16.

The current Des Moines Terminal/Rack Prices are $2.76 for U87-E10, $3.23 for Unleaded 87 (clear), $3.31 for ULSD#2, $3.81 for ULSD#1, and $2.56 per gallon for E-70 prices.

Heating Fuels

Natural gas prices fell 21 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site and are currently priced at $2.53/MMbtu

We will continue reporting retail heating oil and propane prices in Iowa in September.

Tips for saving energy on the road or at home are available at energy.gov and fueleconomy.gov .

