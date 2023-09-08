Weekly Livestock Market Update

The Week of September 3, 2023

The Five Area weighted average for beef breed steers was $182.96/cwt last week, $2.65 lower than the prior week. Prices may be lower, but it is worth mentioning that Southern U.S. fed cattle prices have traded within a $3.00 range for 11 straight weeks. Packers put together a larger harvest run last week leading up to the holiday shortened week. The estimated harvest was 629,000 head, 3,000 more than the previous week and 13,000 less than the same week last year. Show lists are expected to be larger this week and packers were buying for next week’s full production schedule. The Choice beef carcass cutout was $2.08 lower last week to average $314.96. Retail sales for the Labor Day weekend were reported to be very strong. Wholesale prices had a strong undertone early in the week as retail outlets were looking to restock. Beef cow harvest is running lower than last year, but the number of dairy cows going to market has been increasing slightly. This is likely the result of milk prices continuing to drop and market cow prices remaining strong. Canada reports a 1.5% drop in beef cow inventory year-over-year. That makes the U.S./Canada combined inventory 2.5% lower than a year ago. It is estimated the U.S. feeder cattle supply is 3.6% below year ago levels and 2.5 million head smaller than 2018.

Cash hogs were called $5.70 lower last week, with a national carcass base price Friday of $80.06/cwt. On Wednesday of this week, the carcass base price was $79.13 with the live price posted at $ 58.75/cwt. Butcher hog weights continue to come down, and while that may be largely in part to hot temperatures, economics certainly is a factor as well. High feed costs have producers marketing at lighter weights. While margins have not been good for the farmer or the packer, packers have been aggressively moving hogs through the system. Last week’s estimated harvest was lower, however, at 2.388 million hogs, making it 107,000 fewer than the previous week and still 18,000 more than the same week last year. It remains to be seen how last week’s lower harvest and this week’s holiday shortened week will impact hog weights. The pork carcass cutout value fell sharply last week, averaging $93.39, a drop of $8.21. Lean Hog future contracts closed higher on Wednesday, and opened higher on Thursday.

Market lambs were $10-$20/cwt lower last week, although the net carcass cutout was $6.04 higher on Friday, posted at $456.13. The national weighted average on negotiated lamb sales last week was $201.85 on 3,100 head reported. Last week’s estimated harvest of 33,000 sheep and lambs was 1,000 more than the prior week and 1,000 lower than a year ago. Harvest rates higher than a year ago continue to be offset by lighter live and carcass weights. Some of the lighter weights seem to be a result of the growing popularity of hair breed sheep in the country’s largest sheep producing areas. Hair breeds generally finish at lighter weights than traditional wool breeds.

Wisconsin pastures and crops continue to be impacted by hot, dry weather. The state’s corn condition was 54% good to excellent according to the latest report, down 5% t from to last week. Soybean condition was 55%, good to excellent, down 4%. Pasture condition was rated 28%, good to excellent statewide, down 6% from the previous report.

All classes of cattle were steady to lower this week at Wisconsin and surrounding state auction markets. Beef breed fed steers and heifers brought $140 to $177/cwt. High Choice and Prime steers and heifers brought $178 to $188/cwt. The Holstein steer market was steady to $2 lower from $126 to $164/cwt with a few to $167. Silage fed, under finished, or heavy dairy breed steers brought $75 to $125/cwt. Dairy x Beef steers were bringing $126 to $174. Cows were lower. A bulk of the cows brought $69 to $100/cwt with some fleshier dairy and beef cows selling to $120/cwt. Doubtful health and thin cows were bringing $69/cwt and down. Dairy breed bull calves were steady bringing $100 to $250/cwt with some heavier, well-managed calves selling to $335. Beef and Beef Cross calves were lower, selling up to $640/cwt. Market lambs were mixed from $165 to $200/cwt. with a few to $219.

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, and individuals involved in the industry, as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports.

–Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Consumer Trade and Protection