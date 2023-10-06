Weekly Livestock Market Update

■ Last week was a rough one for all species of livestock. Pig farmers were dealt a bearish Quarterly Hog and Pigs report causing the October and December lean hog futures to close limit down on Friday. Cash fed cattle were $1.00/cwt lower last week as packers were dealing with continued weakness in the cutout value. Negotiated prices for lambs were lower last week, even with cutout values showing strength. #



■ It appears the cattle market is searching for its seasonal low before Holiday demand takes hold in earnest. Harvest pace slowed last week, a result of both fewer cattle offered (both cows and fed cattle) and packers managing supply in an attempt to stop the trend of lower cutout prices. Last week’s estimated harvest of 612,000 head was 13,000 less than the previous week and 55,000 below the same week last year. The Choice beef cutout value was $1.94 lower last week, averaging $300.85. The value showed strength early this week and was $303.08 on Monday, pushing through the $303.00 resistance level. Cash fed cattle were called $1.00/cwt lower last week with a Five State weighted average of $183.59/cwt. Fall always brings more beef breed cows to market, but we are unlikely to see those numbers as high as 2022. One does not have to look very hard to see signs of longer-term tightening of cattle supplies. Dr. Derrell Peel, Ag Economist at Oklahoma State University, reports feeder cattle volumes at Oklahoma auctions are down 9.4% through the end of September, a decrease of 95,000 head for that state alone. Feeder calf prices nationally are about 18% higher than this past spring with heavy feeder cattle selling 30% higher. #



■ There was plenty to unpack in last week’s USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. The breeding herd was reported to be 1% lower, not nearly the decrease many analysts expected. The lower number of sows was offset by increased productivity. Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services wrote for the National Hog Famer last week, “Indeed, the report showed a new record high pigs per litter, reaching 11.61, up 4% from last year. So, during the summer season 4% fewer sows were farrowed but they raised a June/August pig crop even with last year.” Prior to the report, many pointed to the increased number of sows harvested as an indicator of contraction within the pork sector. The sow cull rate ratio was in fact the highest since 2012, but it appears many of those sows were replaced through gilt retention. It is estimated 2.604 million hogs were harvested last week, making it 67,000 head higher than the week prior and 119,000 more than a year ago. The pork cutout was lower last week, averaging $97.81, a decrease of $1.80. Cash hogs were also called $1.80/cwt lower last week. #



■ The lamb cutout was higher last week, bolstered by rack, loin, and leg primal prices. The net carcass price last Friday was $464.44, an increase of $6.10 week over week. Fed lambs were on both sides of unchanged depending on the region. The negotiated weighted average was $195.24, down from $207.14 the previous week. Last week’s sheep and lamb harvest was estimated at 33,000 head—1,000 more than the previous week and 1,000 less than last year. #



■ Fed cattle prices were $1 to $2 lower at Wisconsin and surrounding state auction markets this week. High Choice and Prime beef breed steers and heifers brought $179 to $186/cwt. Choice steers and heifers ranged from $173 to $179/cwt. with mixed grading and those likely to grade Select bringing $158 to $172/cwt. Holstein steers were steady to lower, bringing $155 to $163/cwt with a few to $167. Lower grading steers brought $130 to $155. Silage fed, under finished or heavy dairy breed steers brought $75 to $130/cwt. Dairy x Beef steers were bringing $126 to $171 with a few higher. Cows were $2.00 lower. A bulk of the cows brought $65 to $99/cwt with some fleshier dairy and beef cows selling to $115/cwt. Doubtful health and thin cows were bringing $65/cwt and down. Dairy breed bull calves were mostly steady, bringing $100 to $300/cwt with some heavier, well-managed calves selling to $385. Beef and Beef Cross calves were higher, selling up to $700/cwt and a few to higher. Market lambs were mixed from $148 to $184/cwt. #

– Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, Wisconsin DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, and individuals involved in the industry, as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports.