Weekly Livestock Market Update

■ Last week’s USDA Cattle on Feed report spooked the market, causing major moves lower in both Live and Feeder Cattle future contracts. Cattle in feedlots on October 1 totaled 11.6 million head, 100.6% of a year ago. This is the first year-over-year increase in 13 months. It is also the second largest October on feed number since the report began in 1996. Placements were the largest surprise with 2.21 million cattle moving to feedlots in September, 6% higher than the same month a year ago. Cattle on Feed was 71,000 head higher than October 1, 2022. The largest category of cattle placed weighed between 700 and 900 pounds. These cattle will be marketed during the first quarter of 2024. Another factor causing the higher placement was the number of heifers that entered feedlots. Of the 71,000 head increase, 60,000 were heifers. While fed cattle supply will be maintained for the next five to six months, the lower number of cattle available is a can that was merely kicked down the road. Fed cattle marketed in September was down 11%, partially the result of one less business day in the month than in 2022. The USDA Livestock Slaughter report released this week showed a 10% decrease in beef production for September. Total cattle harvested was also down 10%. Beef production year-to-date is down 5.2%. Negotiated fed cattle prices were higher the end of last week, but with lower futures and a bearish Cattle on Feed report, it may be difficult to hold those gains. Harvest last week was 638,000 head, 21,000 head higher than the previous week, and 37,000 less than a year ago. The Choice beef cutout value averaged $304.63, an increase of $3.28. #

■ Lean hog futures tried initially to shrug off the sharp moves lower seen in the cattle complex Monday before turning lower as well. They did manage a turn-around and stabilize by midweek, unlike cattle, which is still seeking direction. Cash hog prices were higher Monday on the Daily Direct Afternoon hog report, up $3.85 with a weighted average of $73.42 on 2,260 hogs. The pork cutout value has shown resilience, averaging $87.97 last week for an increase of 84 cents and posted modest gains again to open this week. Pork production in September was 3% lower than a year ago, with hog harvest down 2%. Year-to-date harvest is up 1.4%. The average live weight in August was four pounds less than a year ago at 281 pounds. Sow harvest in September was 34,800 less than August, although year-to-date harvest is still running above 2022 levels. Last week’s harvest estimate of 2.610 million hogs was 1,000 more than the previous week and 10,000 more than a year ago. #

■ Traditional market lambs were lower last week with other classes called higher. Lamb and mutton production in September was 6% lower than a year ago, with harvest by head up 1%. Average live weights are nine pounds less than last September, averaging 116 pounds for the month. The increased harvest pace continues with last week’s estimate of 36,000 coming in 2,000 head higher than both the previous week and a year ago. The net carcass cutout value was $463.08 last Friday, a decrease of $7.15 on the week. The cutout value a year ago was $496.31. #

■ Fed cattle prices were steady to weak this week. High Choice and Prime beef breed steers and heifers brought $173 to $178/cwt with highs of $184/cwt. Choice steers and heifers ranged from $166 to $173/cwt. with mixed grading and those likely to grade Select bringing $155 to $166/cwt. Holstein steers were lower, bringing $150 to $158/cwt with some lots from $158 to $164. Lower grading steers brought $125 to $150. Silage fed, under finished or heavy dairy breed steers brought $75 to $125/cwt. Dairy x Beef steers were bringing $126 to $170 with a few to 180/cwt. Cows were steady to $2 lower. A bulk of the cows brought $70 to $97/cwt with some fleshier dairy and beef cows selling to $110/cwt with reports of individuals selling higher. Doubtful health and thin cows were bringing $70/cwt and down. Dairy breed bull calves were steady to lower, bringing $100 to $300/cwt with some heavier, well-managed calves selling to $400. Beef and Beef Cross calves were lower, selling up to $700/cwt and a few to higher. Market lambs were lower from $150 to $182/cwt.

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist.

–Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection