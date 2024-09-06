Weekly Livestock Market Update

-Cash cattle were $1.80 lower last week, making it the fourth consecutive week of lower negotiated bids. Lower beef wholesale prices have been a burden on the market. Last week’s Choice beef cutout averaged $310.63, making it $5.20 lower than the previous week. That makes the cutout value $4.35 lower than this time last year. Live Cattle futures contracts at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange showed strength last week but struggled to maintain those gains this week. Some traders are citing a downturn in equities as a source of pressure on the futures market. Typically, cattle futures rally in early September and begin a sell-off later in the month. Last week’s estimated harvest was 611,000 head, 3,000 head more than the previous week and 20,000 fewer than the same week last year. Negotiated country bids were not expected to develop until late this week. Feeder cattle prices have been on the rise at auctions recently. Auctions in the South and West will transition to fewer yearlings on offer and a higher percentage of calves. Some auction markets in the U.S. are reporting larger runs, with many of the offerings made up of unweaned calves. The larger number of calves coming to market would pressure the market in a typical year, but feeder cattle supplies are expected to be tighter than in past years. The fall months usually bring a higher number of beef cows to market. It is an area worth watching to see if the trend holds this year. #

– USDA released a United States and Canadian Hogs report last week. Recent Canada swine heard trends are mirroring the U.S. trend with the breeding herd slightly less than a year ago, but larger market hog inventory. Canada’s breeding inventory on July 1 was 1.23 million head, 1% less than last year and 1% less than 2022. Market hog inventory, at 12.8 million head, was 2% higher than last year and 1% higher than 2022. The breeding inventory in the U.S. at 6.01 million head was down 3% from last year, and down slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 68.5 million head, was up 2% from last year, and up slightly from last quarter. Hog supplies continue to limit the market’s upside potential. Last week’s estimated harvest of 2.429 million was 74,000 fewer than the previous week and 42,000 head more than last year. Cash hog prices were lower for the fourth week. The pork cutout value was lower for the fourth consecutive week as well. Last week’s average of $95.89 was $1.04 lower. The cutout value is $2.50 higher than a year ago. #

– Lamb and mutton production has been following seasonal trends, but still outpacing last year. Drought in the highest sheep population states caused ewe liquidation during the past two years, so the increase in production has been somewhat surprising. The number of market lambs coming to market usually increases beginning in late September. The supply has caused larger price swings in the market. Market lamb prices were called steady to $20/cwt higher last week at auction markets. The weighted average negotiated market lamb price last week was $174.69/cwt. That compares to $201.85/cwt a year ago. The net lamb carcass cutout value was $472.51 last Friday, compared to $470.33 the week before and $456.93 the same week a year ago. Last week’s estimated harvest of 34,000 sheep and lambs matched both the prior week and a year ago. #

– High Choice and Prime beef breed steers were mostly steady with last week, bringing $180-$186/cwt with some packages reported to $192. Choice steers and heifers ranged from $165 to $180/cwt. Holstein steers were steady. High grading steers brought $163-$175/cwt with some fancy steers to $178/cwt. Lower grading steers brought $130-$163. Silage fed, under finished or heavy dairy breed steers brought $75-$130/cwt. Dairy x Beef steers were steady, bringing $138-$182/cwt. Cows were lower. Most of the cows brought $90-$118/cwt with some to the low $130s/cwt. Lower yielding cows brought $75-$90, with doubtful health and thin cows bringing up to $75/cwt. Dairy breed bull calves were lower, selling from $200-$400/head with some heavier, well-managed calves selling to $625/head. Diary breed heifer calves brought $100-300 with some to $500/head. Beef and Beef Cross calves were lower, selling to $900/head with a few to $925/head. Shorn lambs brought $158-$167.50/cwt with a few higher.

-Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Livestock and Meat Specialist.