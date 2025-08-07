Welcome new FFA members – provide a corduroy jacket

Rapid City, SD (August 7, 2025) –The SD FFA Foundation’s Blue Jackets program is carrying forward a long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor, by providing FFA jackets for members to earn. Help the Blue Jackets program welcome youth into the FFA family, providing SD FFA member their very own jacket!

The FFA corduroy jacket is more than part of Official Dress. To its owner, the FFA jacket is a physical reminder of the personal accomplishments achieved through the organization – a symbol of hope and belonging for all who wear the corduroy. An FFA jacket has the power to fill members with confidence, a sense of hope for their future and provide them with a physical piece of belonging to a community they love, FFA. It unifies members in a long-standing tradition. Let’s give every member the chance to be part of the tradition.

“Putting on that blue corduroy jacket with your name on for the first time is something you never forget,” says Sandy Osterday, SD FFA Foundation president. “Whether it’s zipping up your jacket for the first time, seeing a mob of 60,000 blue jackets wandering the streets at National FFA Convention, or proudly hanging your jacket in the closet after an event, each FFA jacket holds a lifetime of memories and accomplishments. We want every SD FFA member to have that experience, if your FFA jacket still holds fond memories for you, we invite you to sponsor a jacket.”

This school year South Dakota will have 114 FFA chapters, more chapters than ever. When students join the FFA, they typically purchase or borrow jackets to compete in the many Leadership and Career Development Events offered through FFA. The jacket is their team “uniform” to be worn at all official FFA events. In 2024 more than 600 members applied for a jacket through the Blue Jackets program, which was able to award 458 jackets. With the continued growth of agriculture education and FFA programs, the need this fall will be greater than ever.

Help us award members their very own jacket by supporting the Blue Jackets campaign. Your donation of $90 provides a jacket, an FFA tie or scarf + shipping to the chapter. Donate by September 15th online at:http://sdffafoundation.org/ ,

scan QR code with your phone camera:

mail sponsorship to: SD FFA Foundation, PO Box 1500, Rapid City, SD 57709

or, for more information contact Gerri Ann Eide, SD FFA Foundation Executive Director at 605-765-4865 orgerri@sdffafoundation.org .

The SD FFA Foundation is proud to support Agricultural Education and the FFA’s mission to make a difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information about the South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota’s FFA programs, visit http://www.sdffafoundation.org or like us on Facebook.

–South Dakota FFA