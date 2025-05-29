Welcome rains revive spirits; some areas still dry

Substantial rainfall fell across much of the area, reinvigorating dry grasses and providing hope for agricultural producers and livestock owners. While some are optimistic that the rains will provide a good start for grasses, others consider changes in their operation. And all are hoping that timely rains will continue through the summer.

Northeast South Dakota

At Raymond, SD, Jim Kopriva said they were critically short of moisture and were thrilled to have conditions change.

“On May 14, we got .32 inches of rain and then in the next week, we got close to 4 inches and we are thankful for every precious drop that soaked into the ground.”

Because of their knowledge of their pasture situation, he said, “We’d already started liquidating our cattle herd. Grass for the season is determined in April. If we don’t get rain then, then those cool season grasses go into a self-preservation mode and they’ll only get 1-foot-tall, rather than 4-foot-tall. With cool season grasses, when the grasses head out at a foot tall, there is a 60 to 70 percent reduction in forage.”

All of the row crops had been planted, giving them a good start with the rain.

Following the family drought-management plant, they sold 25 percent of their cows and arranged for 25 percent to graze elsewhere. That means they will have a 50 percent of normal stocking rate for their cattle in their pastures.

“When it didn’t rain in April, we made that decision to sell. I’ve twice been in a situation where I waited too long in a drought and ended up giving the cows away at disaster prices. I sold every critter on the place and got beat on the price. This time, I sold when the market was good. With the market strong, I’m not going to miss those cows.”

Last year, the rains didn’t come until the 27th of April. They got 7 inches between then and that first week in May. They took a chance and had some of the best grass they’d seen with plenty for the cattle.

In the past, the Koprivas have offered hay for sale with it the number one crop behind cattle. A year and a half ago, the hay market fell hard, going from $265 a ton to $130 a ton. They decided it doesn’t pay to haul hay 200 miles at that price and now sell only locally.

Between the water dams and dugouts, they see drinking water will be a problem. The rain didn’t fill the dugouts. Now they will be putting up hotwire around those areas to keep cows from trying to wade in and getting stuck in the mud.

For now, Kopriva said, “We’re not out of the woods yet, but the rain is giving us a good start.”

Further to the north, the outlook is better. “For the week, we got close to 3 inches of rain which is good enough for a while,” Langford, South Dakota, farmer Joel Erickson said. “We weren’t as bad off as other places as we got some good rains last August. Nothing ran off. We got the crop planted and we’ve got spraying to do.”

Fencing was on his mind as the family got ready to turn pairs out to pasture. “The alfalfa went backwards and I think the cool season grasses didn’t like our 90-degree days with those strong winds. But I think we’ll be OK.”

In the far eastern corner of the state, “We got 2.5 inches of rain which was a godsend,” Nancy Johnson of Milbank said. “We got the crops all planted and they are off to an excellent start with this moisture. We got started on spraying.”

She said the guys had an excellent planting window for the oats, corn and alfalfa. Soil temps were warm enough to start by April 20 and the crops are off to a good start, even considering the hot dry spell.

Grass has been slow starting so there is no rush to get the cattle to pasture.

“It looks like the cattle prices will remain good into 2026 so we may retain and feed more of our own animals in addition to custom feeding,” she said.

The Mott, North Dakota, area received about 5.25 inches for the month of May. Western North Dakota continues to be affected by drought, with some extreme drought conditions in the southwestern part of the state. Carrie Roth | Courtesy photo image-36

Northwestern South Dakota

Dillon Lermeny of Reva, South Dakota, was excited that they’ve had about 8 inches of moisture recently. Some of that was in a mixture of rain and snow which turned into a slushy mix. But it all made for a good soaker.

“Conditions were dry but we were doing better than some who were west of us in the Slim Buttes area,” he said. “We were on the eastern edge of the really dry area. Now that we got rain, we can’t complain.”

Moisture in their area is generally 14 to 16 inches per year, which includes snow. “I think we’ve gotten our yearly allotment for rain. We were really dry last fall. We have a lot of stock dams that aren’t even half full. This filled up some of the smaller ponds but some pastures could still use moisture.”

Lermeny said there was good moisture when digging post holes for a couple of miles of pipeline they plan to install for water.

“It’s one of those things where when you have a normal year you have moisture on that side of the pasture, and you are OK. But you can’t really rely on the water in a drought year. Some of the pastures are big enough so the cattle won’t walk a long way to graze and they need to get a drink. We’re trying to get some water tanks out there so it will reduce their trek to water.”

With the moisture, plans change. “You change the necessities of what you do when you need to. I’m checking river crossings and water gaps that normally wouldn’t be a problem rather than putting in posts.”

Lermeny said the majority of the cows have calved. “We’re getting ready to send them out for summer grazing. We have a bunch we are going to brand later. We have not had any problem with losing any calves. We pasture calve so they get away from sloppy areas. The only problem is if one of the cows lays down in a spot too close to the creek or a calf falls in. Again, it’s one of those necessary evils. If you don’t pay for it one way, you’ll pay another. It’s all good.”

The rain across the region was welcome. These cattle near Ralph, South Dakota are content to enjoy the moisture and green grass. Bill Holt | Courtesy photo image-33

Dillon Lermeny said the Slim Buttes area was parched before the May rain and snow arrived. Dillon Lermeny | Courtesy photo Tri-Lermeny-dry-pastures

Forecast: dry, warm for summer

Recent rains across the northeast region of South Dakota ranged from 2 to 5 inches. Laura Edwards, SDSU State Climatologist, said, “Typically, we have three-fourths to an inch of rain each week in May. Recent prolonged rains may provide that chance to catch up for the season.”

She shared, “The forecast for June favors warmer temperatures with the chance for precipitation still a tossup. Looking at July and moving into fall, the outlook favors warm and dry conditions. With our weather extremes, winds are a strong possibility.”

The fields greened up and looked a lot better after the rain. Blustery conditions continue, frustrated those trying to get in the fields to put down fertilizer and pre-emerge herbicides. Some took advantage of the reduced winds at night to get some spraying done.

The plentiful rains moved some South Dakota areas out of drought conditions. Edwards is part of the recently activated statewide drought task force, which monitors and coordinates information.

The South Dakota Drought Monitor, updated weekly, shows parts of 14 counties are no longer in drought conditions. Those counties are Corson, Campbell, Perkins, Meade, McPherson, Ziebach, Faulk, Hyde, Sully, Hughes, Lyman, Tripp, Davison and Hanson. Only tiny portions of the state are in D-3, or extreme drought conditions. They’re in the southwest corner of the state, in Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties.

Eastern Montana in a drought

According to the Drought Monitor, the entire state of Montana is dealing with some level of drought except for the south-central portion.

Jasmine Evans, the Montana Farm Bureau regional manager for the eastern part of the state said the entire eastern portion of the Big Sky state is dealing with drought conditions.

Evans, who ranches with her family near Bloomfield (far eastern Montana) said the area enjoyed around an inch and a half of rain a couple of weeks ago, but it wasn’t enough to make up for five years of persistent dry conditions.

“Last summer we were extremely dry. We didn’t get much rain past June, and we didn’t get much snow over the winter,” she said. “The rain we got in May was nice but it’s not enough to get us out of the drought.”

Grasshoppers have been destructive in her area for the past five years. “Knock on wood, we haven’t seen any around this area yet,” she said. “But around the Circle area, they have seen a first hatch.”

Evans, who has worked as a crop adjuster in recent years, has seen cases in the last five years where fields were completely obliterated by hoppers and ruled a 100 percent loss.

The summer of 2024 saw many ranchers across the region selling cattle to accommodate for the dry conditions, said Evans.

While the rain clouds paused over some parts of Eastern Montana a few days ago, the region remains in drought conditions. “The grass in this May, 2025, photo is green, but there is hardly any there,” she said. Jasmine Evans | Courtesy photo image-34

This August, 2024, photo from eastern Montana, shows the dry conditions in that area. Jasmine Evans | Courtesy photo image-35

Southwestern Nebraska

A wall of rain obscured a tornado as it hit the Hayes Corner, Neb., area about 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 18. “One of our hired hands watched it from about half a mile away,” Keith Lapp said. “The sheet of rain was coming down and then you could see the tornado. It was really wide.”

For the Lapps, “The storm was pretty terrifying. We were in shelter but could feel the straight line winds that measured 80 mph. The tornado was a mile wide so there was a lot of damage. At our farm, we lost a windmill and a lot of trees. “

Lapp said the nearby Southwest Feeders feedlot, which holds about 25,000 cattle didn’t fare so well.

“Miraculously, I understand they only lost two animals at the feedlot,” he said. One was upside down in the feed bunk and then another was killed by a pipe. “The feed mill and feed leg were destroyed and the equipment on site for pouring concrete for an expansion was wrecked. The cattle were all mixed up, but considering the tornado went right through there, it’s amazing. Concrete feed bunks were torn up and office windows and doors on buildings were smashed.”

“Right now, they are grinding feed with a portable grinder until they can get the equipment back up which could be a long time. They can load it into the feed trucks from there.”

Lapp said you’d think there would have been more damage. “No people were hurt. Tornadoes are funny that way.”

In one pasture, the Lapps had 22 electric poles go down and six in another field. Line crews restored the electricity quickly. In the area, there must have been about 100 poles down in the storm which will be replaced.

The Lapps and neighbors have been sorting cattle that got mixed up. Some animals ended up 5 or 6 miles away. “We don’t know if they were picked up and dropped or if they were so frightened that they took off running. We’ve got them rounded up and all the cows are accounted for.”

In the town of Hayes Center, the storm tore off the roof of the Catholic church. “The really strange thing is that they said the candles in the church were still burning.”

Lapp said when living where they live, “you learn to take things in stride. You do what you can do and take care of what needs to get done and move on.”

If there is a good thing, it’s the 4 inches of rain that came with the storm. “We’ve gotten several little rains and a little hail since then which has really helped the pastures. It seems like the drought broke. We planned to take the cattle to pasture soon even though there wasn’t much grass. Now there will be.”

Southwestern Nebraska

Almost the entire state of Nebraska is facing at least a “moderate” drought, with much of it labeled as a “severe” or D2 drought area, and a few lingering D3 or “extreme” drought designations in extreme western and northeastern Nebraska.

John Odea, Indianola, Nebraska, said a few rainclouds have made their way to his farm/ranch recently, but the mid-may 1.5 to 2.5 inches across his county hasn’t made up for five years of persistently dry conditions.

“The last year we had a surplus of moisture was 2019,” he said. In the last eight months, prior to last week’s rain, his operation had received about 2.5 inches of moisture which he said isn’t enough to get the crops or the grass going the way they would like. He said some fall-seeded cereal crops have been abandoned because they didn’t grow enough to justify harvesting or chopping.

After this past week’s rainfall, he did decide to send some cows to summer pasture – he will stock at about 2/3 his normal rate. He will keep the remaining pairs home and feed them through the summer “until the calves are big enough to wean.”

The Odeas typically sell about 1,000 ton of alfalfa hay but they will have to keep it and feed it this year.

The drought conditions stretch down south into parts of Kansas, and also further north into the western part of Nebraska. Much of the eastern part of the state is also dealing with drought conditions, according to the drought monitor.

Western Nebraska

Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at Kimball, Nebraska, said recent rains pulled the area from a dire situation. “We did get some rain, that’s a good sign and we hope for more. At this time of the year, we should be getting an inch of rain a week. The 1.5 or 2 inches we got was not enough to catch up or relieve the drought significantly. We’re thankful for the parts of western Nebraska which received timely rains.”

The Drought Monitor shows the area as D3 drought with major crop/pasture losses and widespread water shortages or restrictions which is genuinely concerning. The long-term forecast, unfortunately, indicates a warm, dry summer. There is always the possibility that could change.

“The area normally gets 14 to 16 inches of precipitation in the year and we are far from that,” Berger said. “May is a critical time for grass growth in pastures and rangeland. In some situations, grasses like smooth brome are starting to head out, indicating it’s going into reproduction mode. The rapid growth mode is done and the plant is coming to the end of its cycle.”

On the western side of Nebraska, most cattle producers rely on well water. On the eastern side of the state, grass may be available but owners need to make sure the quality of stock water is good since there is limited natural recharge. “Consider testing to make sure it’s safe as a drinking source for livestock.”

He’s heard that some producers are delaying turnout of cattle to pasture or have decided to send pairs or portions of pairs for dry lot feeding. That’s definitely an option with replacement heifers. With conditions critical, some yearlings that would have been going to grass will be going to feedyards instead.

If there is any silver lining, it is that the cattle prices are exceptionally good and if cattle have to be sold, they are going for a decent price.

“That can change very quickly,” he said. “For ranchers, it will be hard to sell animals but it won’t be debilitating. Hay prices are up but there are other options available. Producers can put together rations other than grass. A major concern for livestock producers is the amount of available forage and the cost to feed cows. Most of the hay has been bought because of drought conditions. Some will be looking to purchase new crop hay.”

If folks plan on paying for higher-priced feed based on record prices for cattle, that could create a devastating situation if there is a major market drop.

Berger advised, “I’m encouraging people I talk with to look at price- risk management strategies, based on, feeding decisions so they can limit the risks.”

Screen-Shot-2025-05-29-at-3.14.15-PM

Drought Monitor: Montana Screen-Shot-2025-05-29-at-3.14.09-PM

Drought Monitor: North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas Screen-Shot-2025-05-29-at-8.12.29-PM

Connie Sieh Groop of Frederick is a veteran journalist and writer who has focused on all aspects of the agriculture industry during her career.