Welcome to the NILE, Haley Baker

BILLINGS, MONT — The Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) is excited to announce and welcome Haley Baker as the Communication Specialist.

Haley Baker is from Economy, Indiana where she grew up on her family’s Hereford cow/calf operation that has been in her family for over 100 years. As the seventh generation to be involved in the agricultural industry, it was an easy decision to pursue studies in agriculture at Purdue University. She will graduate in May earning a bachelor’s degree with dual majors in Agricultural Communication and Agribusiness: Agricultural Marketing and a minor in Farm Management.

Haley is not a stranger to NILE, she was one of the six NILE Interns in 2020 and one of ten interns in 2021. Haley’s warm, bubbly personality, attentiveness to graphic design and knowledge of the ever changing social media world make her a major asset to the NILE Staff! She will be in charge of all components of communications; social media, graphics, content creation, web updates, press releases and more!

Please help us extend a warm welcome (and Happy Birthday!) to Haley. If you haven’t had the pleasure of meeting Haley, she will be in Billings for the MATE Show and Home & Health Expo, February 17-19, 2022!

Haley can be reached by email at haley@thenile.org

