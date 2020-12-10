Weller Ranch 40th Annual Bull and Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Nov. 24, 2020

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

24 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,531

3 Two Year Old Red Angus Bulls – $3,000

3 Ranch Geldings – $5,416

47 Black & Baldy Bred Heifers – $1,904

60 Red & Baldy Bred Heifers – $1,652

25 Bred Angus Cows – $1,675

18 Bred Red Angus Cows – $1,625

254 Crew Ranch Bred Cows – $1,506

Although this was a small offering of aged bulls, the quality was excellent. The Weller Ranch has a long 40 plus year history of raising quality Angus seed stock in the Kadoka area. These aged bulls were fed and developed to last. A lot of the bred females in the sale were sired by or bred to Weller Angus bulls and will make excellent brood cows.

Top selling bulls:

Lot 2, WR Pursuit 9445, a 3/19 son of LT Pursiut 5135, epds BW 2.1 WW 58 YW 98 Milk 24, REA 17.12 sold to Knippling Land & Cattle, Chamberlain, SD for $7,000.

Lot 3, WR Pursuit 9110, a 3/19 son of LT Pursuit 5135, epds BW 1.0 WW 62 YW 96 Milk 21 to John Lewin Ranch, Hay Springs, NE for $7,000.

Lot 6, WR Pursuit 9005, a 3/19 son of LT Pursuit 5135, epds BW 2.5 WW 55 YW 97 Milk 20 to John Lewin Ranch, Hay Springs, NE for $6,500.

Two bulls sold at $5,500 each. Lot 11, WR Countdown 9606, a 3/19 son of Vermilion Countdown D033 to Alexander Lawrence, Mobridge, SD. Lot 13, WR Payweight 9566, a 4/19 son of Hart Payweight sold to Marty Lawrence, Mobridge, SD.

The top draft of bred females was a draft of 9 Black Heifers AI bred selling at $1,950 per head.

Gene and Cheryl Michael, Philip, SD repeat Weller Ranch bull buyers.



3 Proven Ranch geldings avg. $5,416 at the Weller Ranch 40th Annual Bull & Female Sale.



