Weller Ranch 40th Annual Bull and Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date of Sale: Nov. 24, 2020
Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
24 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,531
3 Two Year Old Red Angus Bulls – $3,000
3 Ranch Geldings – $5,416
47 Black & Baldy Bred Heifers – $1,904
60 Red & Baldy Bred Heifers – $1,652
25 Bred Angus Cows – $1,675
18 Bred Red Angus Cows – $1,625
254 Crew Ranch Bred Cows – $1,506
Although this was a small offering of aged bulls, the quality was excellent. The Weller Ranch has a long 40 plus year history of raising quality Angus seed stock in the Kadoka area. These aged bulls were fed and developed to last. A lot of the bred females in the sale were sired by or bred to Weller Angus bulls and will make excellent brood cows.
Top selling bulls:
Lot 2, WR Pursuit 9445, a 3/19 son of LT Pursiut 5135, epds BW 2.1 WW 58 YW 98 Milk 24, REA 17.12 sold to Knippling Land & Cattle, Chamberlain, SD for $7,000.
Lot 3, WR Pursuit 9110, a 3/19 son of LT Pursuit 5135, epds BW 1.0 WW 62 YW 96 Milk 21 to John Lewin Ranch, Hay Springs, NE for $7,000.
Lot 6, WR Pursuit 9005, a 3/19 son of LT Pursuit 5135, epds BW 2.5 WW 55 YW 97 Milk 20 to John Lewin Ranch, Hay Springs, NE for $6,500.
Two bulls sold at $5,500 each. Lot 11, WR Countdown 9606, a 3/19 son of Vermilion Countdown D033 to Alexander Lawrence, Mobridge, SD. Lot 13, WR Payweight 9566, a 4/19 son of Hart Payweight sold to Marty Lawrence, Mobridge, SD.
The top draft of bred females was a draft of 9 Black Heifers AI bred selling at $1,950 per head.
Photo #1
Photo #1
horses.JPG
Photo #1 Caption
3 Proven Ranch geldings – $5,416 at the Weller Ranch 40th Annual Bull & Female Sale.
Photo #2
Photo #2
Micheal.JPG
Photo #2 Caption
Gene & Cheryl Michael, Philip, SD repeat Weller Ranch bull buyers.
