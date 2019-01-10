Wenning named deputy brand inspector

James Wenning of Beulah, N.D., was hired as a North Dakota Stockmen's Association (NDSA) deputy brand inspector. He started on Jan. 1.

As a deputy brand inspector, Wenning's main responsibilities will include investigating livestock crimes, inspecting livestock and registered feedlots, supervising and training local brand inspectors, visiting local livestock markets and serving as a liaison between law enforcement agencies and the NDSA.

The Beulah resident has been a member of law enforcement for more than 20 years, serving as the deputy sheriff for both Golden Valley County and Mercer County, a detective for the Mercer County Sheriff's Office and, most recently, the captain/jail administrator for Mercer County. Prior to his law enforcement work, Wenning was a large-animal veterinary technician working at Missouri Valley Vet in Bismarck, N.D., and Pharmco Animal Hospital in Platte, S.D.

Wenning is a member of the Mercer County Search and Rescue Team and Beulah Volunteer Fire Department, the president of the Rural Fire Board and a 4-H leader.

"The NDSA is excited to have someone with James' experience joining the brand inspection team as a new deputy brand inspector," said NDSA Chief Brand Inspector Blaine Northrop. "James is highly qualified and will be a great addition to our inspection team."

The NDSA has four licensed peace officers on its brand inspection team. The brand inspection program is designed to protect animal owners from loss and theft.

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association