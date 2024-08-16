Wenzel Hired as Communications Specialist for North Dakota Beef Commission

The North Dakota Beef Commission (NDBC) is pleased to announce the addition of Rhiannon “Rhi” Wenzel as its new Communications Specialist, effective June 2024.

A North Dakota native, Wenzel is a recent graduate of Bismarck State College, where she earned an AAS in Graphic Design and Communications. She is currently pursuing a BAS in Communications from Valley City State University. “I am thrilled to join the team of directors and beef industry leaders who advocate for North Dakota’s beef producers.

Effective communication is essential in driving beef demand and fostering consumer trust in today’s competitive marketplace. It is an honor to contribute to the work of the North Dakota Beef Commission” she stated.

The NDBC represents North Dakota’s beef farmers and ranchers, managing both state and national Beef Checkoff programs. The Commission’s mission is to enhance beef demand by building consumer trust and exceeding consumer expectations through targeted promotion, research, and consumer education initiatives.

–North Dakota Beef Commission