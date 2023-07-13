West, Glines All-Around Cowboys and Friends

Nicole Glines | Courtesy photo

Two South Dakota high schoolers share prestigious title from state final rodeo

Eastan West of New Underwood and Gabe Glines of Smithwick both knew they had a chance at winning the year-end all-around at the South Dakota High School Rodeo State Finals. However, neither of them chose to think much about it and took the week “one event at a time,” as Gabe said.

Glines is an 18-year-old incoming senior this year. He started homeschooling online his junior year so he could spend more time helping out on the ranch and rodeoing. He’s been riding horses his whole life and started rodeoing in sixth grade. When he started, he calf roped, team roped, chute dogged, and rode bulls. However, during his sophomore year, he dislocated his elbow and tore tendons around it, putting an end to his bull riding career.

Saddle bronc riding is a special event for Easton, as it is always a “challenge,” he said. Easton West | Courtesy photo Easton West | Courtesy photo

He continued on with calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling and added cutting and reined cow-horse, all of which payed off at state this year.

This isn’t the first time Eastan and Gabe have tied for the all-around. They’ve gone back and forth at the regional rodeos during the regular season and tied for this same honor last year at the rodeo in New Underwood.

Eastan is a 19-year-old, recently graduated senior of New Underwood. In the fall he plans to attend Casper Community College to get an agriculture business degree and rodeo for the T-Birds. He started rodeoing around five years old and did everything from Little Britches, to play days, and 4-H rodeo. After that he continued on into the junior high association, then high school. He did every event he could do, aside from barrels and poles as a kid, and as he moved into high school, he narrowed it down to saddle bronc riding, calf roping, team roping, and steer wrestling.

“I don’t necessarily have a favorite,” he said, “but there’s something about bronc riding, it’s more of a challenge.”

Both guys are very involved on their family’s ranches. They practice whenever they get the chance, however most of their time spent in the saddle is work.

At state finals, Gabe placed second in the first round of cutting, 14th in the second round and won the short go to finish third in the average. In the calf roping, he placed 9th in the first round, 12th in the second round and third in the short go to tie for third in the year-end standings.

Eastan and team roping partner, Caden Stoddard of Norris, placed fourth in round one, 11th in round two and third in the short go to finish third overall. He also won the first round of saddle bronc, placed third in the second round and second in the short round to finish first overall.

They both had a different approach to handling the pressure at state.

“I was more worried about missing my calf than winning the all-around,” Gabe said, “I took everything one event at a time and let the cards play.” His biggest challenge in rodeo is staying consistent, which became his goal at state, “to do good at every single event, every day.”

On the flip side, Eastan feels as if he thrives off of high-pressure situations. So even though in his mind, there is pressure on every run or ride he makes, he knew doing well at state was especially important.

He makes a point of staying positive while rodeoing. When something doesn’t go his way in the arena, he might be upset for a few minutes but tries to stay in the mindset that there will be more broncs to get on, steers to rope and calved to tie. “There’s always tomorrow,” he said.

Both Eastan and Gabe’s family are very involved in rodeo, ranching and helping the guys while on the road. For Eastan his family helps “in every way possible.” With several timed events and rough stock going on, managing the horse and tack changes can get chaotic, but between his his family and hauling partners, he isn’t short of help.

Eastan’s dad, Zach, was a saddle bronc rider through high school, in amateur rodeos, and the PRCA. His mom, Amber, barrel races and has made the Badlands Circuit finals several times, and his sister, Jaycie, is a barrel racer who recently graduated from Gillette Community College. She was the reserve champion barrel racer in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this year and finished 14th overall at the College National Finals.

Gabe’s father Chris was a team roper but doesn’t get the opportunity to rope much anymore because ranch work keeps him so busy, and his mother, Nicole, grew up with horses but doesn’t rodeo. He credits both of them for keeping him mounted on good horses and helping out while on the road. His brothers, Garrett and Levi, both rope and are there to push him in the practice pen.

When the guys found out they tied for the all-around they had very similar reactions.

“We’re good friends and I was hoping he might win it, at the regional rodeos it’d go back and forth between who was winning the all-around,” Eastan said.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to share it with anyone else but him,” Gabe added.

While this will be Gabe’s first high school finals, Eastan will be returning after not having much luck last year. “My plan is to do the best I can and try to finish top ten of my events.”