West in ‘mega-drought’
Despite recent rains, the American West is in the midst of what scientists call one of the biggest “mega-droughts” of the past 1,200 years, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
“California’s crushing five-year drought came to a welcome end after record rain three winters ago, the Chronicle wrote.
“Or did it? Although forests are greener, reservoirs are fuller and widespread water restrictions are gone, many believe the past few years, in which there was pretty decent rainfall, were just a blip on a troubling long-term skid into drier times.”
–The Hagstrom Report
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.