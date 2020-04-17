West in ‘mega-drought’

Despite recent rains, the American West is in the midst of what scientists call one of the biggest “mega-droughts” of the past 1,200 years, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“California’s crushing five-year drought came to a welcome end after record rain three winters ago, the Chronicle wrote.

“Or did it? Although forests are greener, reservoirs are fuller and widespread water restrictions are gone, many believe the past few years, in which there was pretty decent rainfall, were just a blip on a troubling long-term skid into drier times.”

–The Hagstrom Report