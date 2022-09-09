Western ag groups urge Interior to use drought money

A coalition of western agriculture organizations wrote Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton in August to urge them to use the $4 billion for drought relief that Congress included in the Inflation Reduction Act as quickly as possible.

“Throughout the Western United States, dire challenges are being faced by agricultural water users in the Colorado River Basin, California’s Central Valley, the Klamath Basin, the Columbia River Basin and its tributaries in Idaho, Oregon and Washington, the Rogue River Basin in southern Oregon, and the Great Basin,” the groups wrote.

“Like you, we were pleased to see that Congress recognized the dire situation by appropriating $4 billion to respond to the ongoing Western drought. We now urge the Biden administration to move quickly to implement the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and other available drought funding to use on the ground.”

–The Hagstrom Report