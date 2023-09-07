Western Dakota Regional Water System conference, Sept. 12, Spearfish

(Spearfish, S.D.) — Western Dakota Regional Water System (WDRWS) is hosting its third annual conference and meeting. This yearly gathering is an invitation for anyone interested in the topic of western South Dakota’s water resources to take a seat at the table and join the conversation. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 12, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn and Convention Center.

The conference begins with registration at 8 a.m. and will feature several expert speakers from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Geological Survey, and the S.D. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Senator Lee Schoenbeck and Oglala Sioux Tribal President Frank Star Comes Out will speak, and the congressional delegation will provide messages. The WDRWS engineering team and board will provide project updates and next steps for participants. Lunch will be at noon. The annual meeting for members will start at 1:00 pm and conclude at 3 p.m. All events will be at the Holiday Inn.

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance by emailing julie.rustan@wdrws.org or by calling (605) 519-7333.

About WDRWS

WDRWS is a nonprofit organization that was incorporated in 2021 based on a recommendation from a study conducted by SD Mines. This study demonstrated that water resources in western South Dakota are projected to become inadequate as the population of the region increases. This study also projected that the current water resources of the region would already be inadequate in the event of a prolonged period of drought. WDRWS was formed to plan, construct and manage the delivery of Missouri River water to communities, Tribes and other rural water systems throughout western South Dakota.

WDRWS is a grassroots effort that has received funding from a variety of sources. One of its most recent sources of funding was a grant of $1 million from the State Water Resources Management System (SWRMS). This grant required a 25% match, which was raised primarily through the support of local governments, water systems and other regional stakeholders.

Water security is a topic that has become increasingly important for communities throughout the U.S. to discuss. Dale Tech, President of WDRWS, stated that: “Water use in western South Dakota is already at levels where, if we have years of prolonged drought, water shortages may develop rapidly. If our population continues to grow at a rapid rate, we may quickly outpace the capacity of our water supply even in years of average precipitation. Building a pipeline from the Missouri River is a crucial step to ensure future water security for western South Dakota, and we invite the public to join us and learn more about the project.”

–Western Dakota Regional Water System