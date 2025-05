Western Dakota Regional Water System open house events

Everyone is welcome to join Western Dakota Regional Water System at one of their open houses to learn more about their plan to bring more water to West River communities.

June 3, 2025 | 4:30-6:30 p.m. (MT)

American Legion Post 311

101 Pine St., Piedmont, SD

June 4, 2025 | 4:30-6:30 p.m. (MT)

American Legion Post 71

1045 Jennings Ave., Hot Springs, SD

June 5, 2025 | 4:30-6:30 p.m. (CST)

Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Museum

210 Verendrye Dr., Ft. Pierre, SD

–Western Dakota Regional Water System