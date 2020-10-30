Western Dakota Tech Adds Cattle on Campus

RAPID CITY, SD – Three Angus cattle arrived at their new home on Western Dakota Tech’s (WDT) campus on Friday, Oct. 2. The cattle will provide hands-on learning opportunities for students in the college’s Farm and Ranch Management program.

WDT is now one of only about 35 colleges in the U.S. to have cattle on campus for learning purposes. The only other program in S.D. with cattle is South Dakota State University in Brookings.

WDT started a Farm and Ranch Management Program last year under the direction of Kaden Eisenbraun. Program Director Eisenbraun is from a well-known, seventh-generation farm and ranching family in western South Dakota and was named one of AgGrad’s inaugural 30 Under 30 in Agriculture for 2019.

Eisenbraun transported three Angus heifers to live on the WDT campus on the afternoon of Oct. 2. The cattle are located in a pasture area behind the college’s Badlands Hall building.

It has been Eisenbraun’s goal to bring cattle to WDT since he started the Farm and Management program.

“We wanted to bring cattle to Western Dakota Tech so our students can learn to work with cattle in a hands-on environment. Our students will supervise the production and care of the cattle. They will learn about their nutritional needs, health care, and overall maintenance. They will also learn how to care for the pasture ground and the environment,” Eisenbraun said. “Working with cattle will be an important part of the education we provide and will set WDT apart from other farm and ranch programs.”

Learn more about WDT’s popular Farm and Ranch Management Program at https://www.wdt.edu/degree-programs/farm-and-ranch-management, You can also call Admissions at (605) 718-2565 or email Admissions@wdt.edu.

