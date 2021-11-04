Western Dakota: ‘Weld to Win’ High School Competition Winners Announced

Eli Heisinger, of Lead/Deadwood High School, left, placed first in Western Dakota Technical College’s (WDTC) High School “Weld to Win” Competition. Michael Prugh, WDTC Welding and Fabrication Program Director, presented the top welding prize package to Eli.

RAPID CITY, SD – Western Dakota Technical College’s (WDTC) Welding and Fabrication Program hosted its Third Annual “Weld to Win” competition for area high school junior and senior welding students on Oct. 26.

Thirty-five participants were scored on a written exam and a welding project they completed at the event. The top 10 finishing students received welding-related prizes.

The top 10 event finishers, and high schools they attend, are as follows:

1. Eli Heisinger, Lead/Deadwood High School

2. Jacob Schneider, Spearfish High School

3. Nathan Swets, Spearfish High School

4. Avery Jensen, Douglas High School

5. Clyde Primo, Lead/Deadwood High School

6. Stryder Greenfield, Lead/Deadwood High School

7. Colton Burtzlaff, Newell High School

8. Ethan Syles, Spearfish High School

9. Loman Hanson, Spearfish High School

10. Stran Williams, Highmore High School

WDTC hosts the ‘Weld to Win’ competition as an opportunity for high school students to showcase what they have learned in their welding classes and see how their welding knowledge and work compare to their peers. The participants also have a unique opportunity to view and utilize the college welding lab, speak with college instructors and current students, and meet potential employers.

Welding competition judges were Travis Gerlich from Coeur-Wharf Mine and Kolton Kissinger from Peabody Energy.

Weld to Win sponsors included Matheson, Twin City Fans, Marmen Energy, and Peabody Energy.

