Western Governors support continued quarantine on the emerald ash borer

Western Governors urge the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) not to remove the domestic quarantine for the plant pest emerald ash borer. The emerald ash borer causes significant damage to trees and could cause irreparable harm to western states.

In response to the agency's request for comments on its proposed rule (83 Fed. Red 182), the governors outlined the "clear risk" the species poses to western states in a letter sent to APHIS Administrator Kevin Shea on Nov. 19, 2018.

The domestic quarantine on emerald ash borer has allowed western states to prepare for infestations and mitigate potential impacts and if removed, could cost western states billions of extra dollars in management costs.

"The proposed rule to remove the domestic quarantine would potentially result in emerald ash borer's unchecked migration and irreparable harm to western states," states the letter signed by WGA Chair Hawaii Gov. David Ige and WGA Vice Chair North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. "Such a decision should only be made after substantive consultation with Western Governors."

–Western Governors Association