The Western Junior Livestock Show was October 8-12, 2024 in Rapid City, South Dakota. Go to the Western Junior Livestock Show on Facebook to see more results.

Cheryl Fawcett (center) is surrounded by family and friends at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show award ceremony in Rapid City, S.D. Her late husband Keith Fawcett was recognized as this year’s WJLS honoree. Pictured far left (white shirt and hat) is Dead Odden and far right in purple is Rick Johnson, WJLS board members presenting the recognition to the Fawcett family. AwardCeremony-2024WJLS-039

The top five junior beef showmanship awards winners at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show, from left to right, champion Jade Twedt (Lincoln County), Makynna Heim (Jerauld County), Janae Olson (Turner County), Ryann Grussing (Brule County) and Hadlie Johnson (Minnehaha County). image-34

The top five junior beef showmanship awards winners at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show, from left to right, champion Jennings Pazour (Brule County), Jessie Coyle (Hand County), Lyla Both (Brookings County), Cyrus Blum (Brule County) and Avery Antelope (Tripp County). Jackie Rausch | Courtesy photos image-35

The top five beginners beef showmanship awards winners at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show, from left to right, champion Paisley Johnson (Minnehaha County), Baylor Pazour (Brule County), Kennedy Stern (Clark County), Lily Cody (Minnehaha County) and Jace Smith (Spink County). image-36

Champion Futurity Breeding Beef at Western Junior Livestock Show awarded to Josie Johnson (Minnehaha County) Jackie Rausch | Courtesy photos image-37

Champion Market Beef at Western Junior Livestock Show awarded to Jade Twedt (Lincoln County). image-38

Champion Red Angus Bull at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show awarded to Jacob Jung (Edmunds County). image-39

Champion Red Angus Heifer at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show awarded to Jacob Jung (Edmunds County). image-40

Reserve Champion Red Angus Heifer at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show awarded to Aliceson Stranberg (Butte County). image-41

Champion Shorthorn Heifer at the Western Junior Livestock Show awarded to Kadden Fenenga (Tripp County). image-42

Reserve Champion % Red Angus Heifer awarded to Jennings Pazour (Brule County) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-43

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer awarded to Maddie Lehrkamp (Richland, N.D.) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-44

Champion Shorthorn Bull awarded to Rustin Schroeder (Tripp County) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-45

Champion Simmental Bull awarded to Rider Moore (Tripp County) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-46

Reserve Champion Simmental Bull awarded to Tucker Micheel (Beadle County) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-47

Champion Simmental Heifer awarded to Tucker Micheel (Beadle County) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-48

Champion Foundation Simmental Bull awarded to Lena DeMers (Tripp County) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-49

Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer awarded to Kiarra Lambert (Hyde County) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-50

Reserve Champion Foundation Simmental Heifer awarded to Rozlyn Wills (Box Butte, Neb.) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-51

Champion Other Breeds Heifer awarded to Hastin Heezen (Jerauld County) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-52

Reserve Champion Other Breeds Heifer awarded to Darla Barnes (Corson County) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-53

Champion Overall Breeding Bull awarded to Memphis Peterson (Brule County), Limousin, at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-55

Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer awarded to Roper Moore (Tripp ), Angus at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-56

Champion Breeding Heifer awarded to Charlie Cody (Minnehaha County) Chianina, at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-57

The Champion Breeder Beef County Pen of Three awarded to Tripp County. image-58

Champion Hereford Feeder Heifer awarded to Royce Bruns (Aurora County) at Western Junior Livestock Show. image-59

Champion Red Angus Feeder Heifer awarded to Camie Johnson (Minnehaha County) at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-60

Champion Shorthorn Plus Feeder Heifer awarded to Rustin Schroeder (Tripp County) at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-61

Champion Simmental Feeder Heifer awarded to Josie Johnson (Minnehaha County) at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-62

Champion Overall Breeder Heifer awarded to Rory Peterson, Limousin, at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-63

Champion Angus Feeder Steer awarded to Liam Kroupa (Brule County) at the 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-64

Champion Charolais Feeder Steer awarded to Audrey Odden (Hand County) at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-65

Champion Maine Feeder Steer awarded to Tucker Micheel (Beadle County) at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-66

Champion Red Angus Feeder Steer awarded to Noah Odden (Hand County) at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-67

Champion Shorthorn Feeder Steer awarded to Rylee Schroeder (Tripp County) at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-68

Champion Shorthorn Plus Feeder Steer awarded to Rustin Schroeder (Tripp County) 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-69

Champion Overall Feeder Steer awarded to Makynna Heim (Jerauld County), Chianina, at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-70

Champion Simmental Feeder Steer awarded to Makynna Heim (Jerauld County) at 2024 Western Junior Livestock Show. image-72

WJLS 2024 Sheep Show – Champion Breeding Wool Ram – Abigail Weis (Brown, County) image-73

WJLS 2024 Sheep Show – Champion Breeding Meat Ram – Kort Bannan (Niobrara, Wyo.) image-74

WJLS 2024 Sheep Show – Champion Breeding Wool Ewe – Carissa Scheel (Jerauld Co) image-75

WJLS 2024 Sheep Show – Champion Breeding Meat Ewe – Lucinda Mares (Phillips, CO) image-76

WJLS 2024 Sheep Show – Breeding Sheep County Pen of 3 – Champion Hanson County image-78

WJLS Sheep Show – Meat Sheep Senior Showmanship Top 5 – L-R – Champion Lucinda Mares (Phillips, CO); Reserve Champion Blair Sanchez (Laramie, WY); 3rd Place Katelyn Dorsey (Hyde Co); 4th Place Afton McIntosh (Goshen, WY); 5th Place Brandon Winslow (Goshen, WY) image-79

WJLS Sheep Show – Wool Sheep Beginner Showmanship Top 4 – L-R – Champion Torree Olinger (Jerauld Co); Reserve Champion Scotlyn Armajo (Washakie, WY); 3rd Place David Weis (Brown Co); 4th Place Anna McMahon (Butte Co) image-80

– WJLS Sheep Show – Meat Sheep Junior Showmanship Top 5 – L-R – Champion Kolbryn Clason (Furnas, NE); Reserve Champion Brooke Howard; 3rd Place Tiyn Sterkel (Goshen, WY); 4th Place Hayden Horne (Moody Co); 5th Place Tehya Thompson image-81

– WJLS Breeding Sheep – Meat Sheep Beginner Showmanship Top 5 – L-R – Champion Henry Neilsen (Hanson Co); Reserve Champion Jack Campbell (Sedgewick, CO); 3rd Place Sage Derner (Laramie, WY); 4th Place Hadley Horne (Moody Co); 5th Place Alania Cockburn (Campbell, WY) image-82

WJLS Breeding Sheep – Wool Sheep Senior Showmanship 3rd Place Landon Harrod (Fall River Co) Laura Lindblom | Courtesy photos image-83

WJLS 2024 Meat Goat Senior Showmanship – Champion Afton McIntosh (Goshen, Wyo.) image-84

WJLS 2024 Meat Goat Junior Showmanship – Champion Sawyer Phipps (Phillips, Colo.) image-85