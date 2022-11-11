Western Junior Livestock Show results
Breeding Beef Female
1st Swayzee Dunsmore, Jerauld
2nd Charlee Holt, Brown
3rd Austin Rose, Brule
4th April Fallis, Hand
5th Payton Beare, Hand
Breeding Beef Bull
1st Kade Fenenga, Tripp
2nd Payton Beare, Hand
3rd Lilly Blume, Spink
4th Brady Beitelspacher, Edmunds
5th Taylor Harriman, Turner
Feeder Heifer
1st Payton Beare, Hand
2nd Tammy Goldade, McIntosh, ND
3rd Blake Pauli, Brown
4th Taylor Harriman, Turner
5th Lilly Blume, Spink
Feeder Steer
1st Brady Beitelspacher, Edmunds
2nd Jennings Pazour, Brule
3rd Sydney Huckfeldt, Scottsbluff, NE
4th Kendall Sellman Dawes, NE
5th Shaedan Rasmussen, Brookings
Futurity Beef
1st Swade Reis, Brule
2nd Oivia Hadrick, Faulk
3rd Reese Hadrick, Faulk
4th Bianca DeMers, Tripp
5th Rylee Schroeder, Tripp
Futurity Heifer
1st Madison Dragt, Brookings
2nd Kade Fenenga, Tripp
3rd Tristan Gosch, Brown
4th Tigh Hardie, Brown
5th Austin Rose, Brule
Open Market Beef
1st Trace Urban, Brule
2nd Sydney Huckfeldt, Scottsbluff, NE
3rd Brady Beitelspacher, Edmunds
4th Kaitlyn Micheel, Beadle
5th Cora Schaunaman, McIntosh, ND
Dairy Female
1st Fisher Beck, Walworth
2nd Keeleigh Reis-Elwood, Lyman
3rd Oakleigh Reis Elwood, Lyman
4th Fisher Beck Walworth
5th Oakleigh Reis-Elwood, Lyman
Dairy Goat
1st Justin Neuharth, Stanley
2nd Justin Neuharth, Stanley
3rd Justin Neuharth Stanley
4th Johnathan Neuharth, Stanley
5th Keeleigh Reis-Elwood, Lyman
Breeding Meat Goat
1st Jana Stearns, Fall River
2nd Echo Bartels Mesa CO
3rd Delaney Zoss Jerauld
4th Paisley Mette McCook
5th Lucinda Mares Phillips, CO
Market Meat Goat
1st Echo Bartels, Mesa CO
2nd Caiden Healey-Mitchell Morgan, CO
3rd Carissa Scheel, Jerauld
4th Lucinda Mares Phillips, CO
5th Cash Campbell Sedgwick, CO
Breeding Wool Sheep Ewe
1st Carissa Scheel, Jerauld
2nd Blair Sanchez Laramie, WY
3rd Cooper Sanchez Laramie, WY
4th August Anderson Faulk
5th Logan Lamont, Meade
Breeding Sheep Wool Ram
1st Jeremiah Jahraus Campbell, SD
Breeding Sheep Meat Ewe
1st Bella Campbell Sedgwick, CO
2nd Echo Bartels Mesa, CO
3rd Ethan Bomberger Scottsbluff, NE
4th Bella Campbell Sedgwick, CO
5th Deanna Yung Gallatin, MT
Breeding Sheep Meat Ram
1st Parker Lessman Turner
2nd Wyatt Heilburn Goshen, WY
3rd Royce Bruns, Aurora
4th Teegan Lucy, Fall River
5th Victoria Ginsbach, Butte
Breeding Gilt
1st Jacob Jung, Edmunds
2nd Jovie Wirt, Turner
3rd Walker McCormick Logan, CO
4th Deanna Yung Gallatin, MT
5th Liza Krueger, Brown
Market Swine
1st Jovie Wirt, Turner
2nd Liza Krueger, Brown
3rd Sutton Stearns Brown, ND
4th Teagen Scheel, Jerauld
5th Stetson Stearns Brown, ND
Market Lamb
1st Bella Campbell Sedgwick, CO
2nd Echo Bartels Mesa, CO
3rd Raina Johnson, Lincoln
4th Bella Campbell Sedgwick, CO
5th Kade Sweeter, Lincoln
–Western Junior Livestock Show