Western Junior Livestock Show results

Sydney Huckfeldt of Scottsbluff, Neb. with Reserve Champion Open Market Beef, at the 85th Annual Western Junior Livestock Show in Rapid City, SD. Jackie Rausch | Courtesuy photos
Breeding Beef Female

1st Swayzee Dunsmore, Jerauld

2nd Charlee Holt, Brown

3rd Austin Rose, Brule

4th April Fallis, Hand

5th Payton Beare, Hand  

Breeding Beef Bull

1st Kade Fenenga, Tripp

2nd Payton Beare, Hand

3rd Lilly Blume, Spink

4th Brady Beitelspacher, Edmunds

5th Taylor Harriman, Turner

Kade Fenenga of Tripp County won Grand Champion Breeding Bull at the 85th Annual Western Junior Livestock Show in Rapid City, S.D.
Feeder Heifer

1st Payton Beare, Hand

2nd Tammy Goldade, McIntosh, ND

3rd Blake Pauli, Brown

4th Taylor Harriman, Turner

5th Lilly Blume, Spink

Feeder Steer

1st Brady Beitelspacher, Edmunds

2nd Jennings Pazour, Brule

3rd Sydney Huckfeldt, Scottsbluff, NE

4th Kendall Sellman Dawes, NE

5th Shaedan Rasmussen, Brookings

Futurity Beef

1st Swade Reis, Brule

2nd Oivia Hadrick, Faulk

3rd Reese Hadrick, Faulk

4th Bianca DeMers, Tripp

5th Rylee Schroeder, Tripp

Futurity Heifer

1st Madison Dragt, Brookings

2nd Kade Fenenga, Tripp

3rd Tristan Gosch, Brown

4th Tigh Hardie, Brown

5th Austin Rose, Brule

Open Market Beef

1st Trace Urban, Brule

2nd Sydney Huckfeldt, Scottsbluff, NE

3rd Brady Beitelspacher, Edmunds

4th Kaitlyn Micheel, Beadle

5th Cora Schaunaman, McIntosh, ND

Trace Urban of Brule County with Champion Open Market Beef, at the 85th Annual Western Junior Livestock Show in Rapid City, SD.
Dairy Female

1st Fisher Beck, Walworth

2nd Keeleigh Reis-Elwood, Lyman

3rd Oakleigh Reis Elwood, Lyman

4th Fisher Beck Walworth

5th Oakleigh Reis-Elwood, Lyman

Dairy Goat

1st Justin Neuharth, Stanley

2nd Justin Neuharth, Stanley

3rd Justin Neuharth Stanley

4th Johnathan Neuharth, Stanley

5th Keeleigh Reis-Elwood, Lyman  

Breeding Meat Goat

1st Jana Stearns, Fall River

2nd Echo Bartels Mesa CO

3rd Delaney Zoss Jerauld

4th Paisley Mette McCook

5th Lucinda Mares Phillips, CO  

Market Meat Goat

1st Echo Bartels, Mesa CO

2nd Caiden Healey-Mitchell Morgan, CO

3rd Carissa Scheel, Jerauld

4th Lucinda Mares Phillips, CO

5th Cash Campbell Sedgwick, CO

Breeding Wool Sheep Ewe

1st Carissa Scheel, Jerauld

2nd Blair Sanchez Laramie, WY

3rd Cooper Sanchez Laramie, WY

4th August Anderson Faulk

5th Logan Lamont, Meade  

Breeding Sheep Wool Ram

1st Jeremiah Jahraus Campbell, SD  

Breeding Sheep Meat Ewe

1st Bella Campbell Sedgwick, CO

2nd Echo Bartels Mesa, CO

3rd Ethan Bomberger Scottsbluff, NE

4th Bella Campbell Sedgwick, CO

5th Deanna Yung Gallatin, MT

Breeding Sheep Meat Ram

1st Parker Lessman Turner

2nd Wyatt Heilburn Goshen, WY

3rd Royce Bruns, Aurora

4th Teegan Lucy, Fall River

5th Victoria Ginsbach, Butte

Breeding Gilt

1st Jacob Jung, Edmunds

2nd Jovie Wirt, Turner

3rd Walker McCormick Logan, CO

4th Deanna Yung Gallatin, MT

5th Liza Krueger, Brown

Market Swine

1st Jovie Wirt, Turner

2nd Liza Krueger, Brown

3rd Sutton Stearns Brown, ND

4th Teagen Scheel, Jerauld

5th Stetson Stearns Brown, ND

Market Lamb

1st Bella Campbell Sedgwick, CO

2nd Echo Bartels Mesa, CO

3rd Raina Johnson, Lincoln

4th Bella Campbell Sedgwick, CO

5th Kade Sweeter, Lincoln

–Western Junior Livestock Show

