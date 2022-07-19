Western Legacy Development Corporation Welcomes Warm Community Response

Rapid City, South Dakota – Western Legacy Development Corporation had an amazing Ag Summit on Thursday, June 30th, in Wall, SD, followed by a Public Meeting on Monday, July 11th, in Rapid City, SD, to provide up-to-date information to and answer the questions of all of the stakeholders in our packing facility project to be located in Western South Dakota in the Rapid City area. The open houses were well attended by Tribal members, Rapid City Councilmembers, Pennington County Commissioners, a representative from Governor Noem’s office and Secretary Robert’s office, State Senators and Representatives, Economic Development, Agricultural Producers, Private Citizens, and others.

Questions were taken and answered for over two hours. The open houses were a great way to gather input from all stakeholders and fine tune our project.

We will have additional open houses that are open to the public throughout the year.

Our inclusive panel of industry experts were:

Megan Kingsbury, CEO of Western Legacy Development Corporation, Troy Heinert, Executive Director of InterTribal Buffalo Council and SD State Senator, Kyle Treloar, Vice President of Dream Design International, Dale Bednarek, CEO of Famers Union Industries, James Halverson, Executive Director of South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, and Curtis Harper, COO of Western Legacy Development Corporation.

The panel had the opportunity to explain to the attendees how much we believe food security is necessary for national security; how we are a privately held and privately funded development corporation that puts America first; how this packing facility will provide security for our American bison and cattle producers to always have a means whereby to sell livestock and keep America fed and thereby self-sufficient; how we believe it is our privilege to work with Tribal leaders on the reintroduction and processing of bison to provide Spiritual renewal and physical nourishment for the tribes; how we value protecting the environment; how we believe it is our moral obligation to create safe, high-paying jobs for all legal citizens of the United States; and how we believe we will successfully be good neighbors to the community.

Many of the panelists stayed after the open house to answer individual questions and concerns.

As Western Legacy refines its plans, it will continue to bring on a number of agricultural industry and non-industry subject matter experts to staff the Research & Development Board. This Board will continue to gather input from all stakeholders.

Western Legacy is committed to its development goals: 8,000 head processed per day of bison and cattle, being great citizens, and providing safe, well-paying jobs.

Upcoming Press Releases will highlight Board Member profiles, next-generation technology and robotic equipment, and sustainability implementations within the facility.

–Western Legacy Development Corporation