Western National Angus Futurity Canceled

Due to rising concerns of COVID-19 or “Coronavirus,” the Western States Angus Association Board of Directors and the American Angus Association® have decided to cancel the Western Regional Junior Angus Show and Western National Angus Futurity from April 9 to 11.

The Association and WNAF management committee have been monitoring the situation over the past few weeks. “With the health of exhibitors as a top priority, we feel this is the best option for all parties involved,” said Rod Wesselman, WNAF Show Manager. “We are doing our best to take a logical approach that will protect exhibitors, members and our families.”

The Governor of Nevada has closed all casinos, including the Grand Sierra, the headquarter hotel. Hotels, restaurants and other services in Reno will be closed, making it a difficult situation to hold an event.

“By keeping people from traveling to various parts of the state and country, we are helping contain the virus by preventing unintended transmission,” Wessleman said. “This was a decision not taken lightly.”

Exhibitors who entered in the show will be refunded from the Association in the next few weeks.

“Our greatest concern is for the health of exhibitors and their families,” said Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association. “We are told that the spread of COVID-19 will get worse before it gets better, but we hope these precautions will be a good balance of continuing business as usual while taking the proper precautions. We appreciate your patience as we work through many unanswered questions.”

Cattlemen with questions should contact Rod Wesselman, WNAF Show Manager at info@wnaf.org or 509-750-2185.

–American Angus Association