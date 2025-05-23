Weston Patterson, Korben Baker tie in saddle bronc riding at Abbyville

ABBYVILLE, Kan. – Abbyville (Kan.) Frontier Days holds a special place in the heart of saddle bronc rider Weston Patterson .



The Waverly, Kan., cowboy grew up making the 144-mile trip to Abbyville to watch his father, Ed Patterson, compete in steer wrestling. Abbyville was also where he made his debut while on his permit.



An all-around cowboy competing in saddle bronc and steer wrestling, Patterson wanted to redeem himself after no time in the long round of steer wrestling Friday night in Abbyville.



He did just that, recording a 79-point ride aboard New Frontier Rodeo’s Whisper Trail.



“That’s a younger horse for New Frontier, so it didn’t have the trip (other horses) have,” Patterson said. “But we’re winning first so hopefully that holds and we can win some money.”



Patterson’s 79-point ride gave him the lead in Abbyville. But it lasted just two minutes.



Korben Baker , a sophomore at Fort Scott Community College and in his first season on the PRORODEO circuit, matched Patterson’s ride with 79 points. He did so against New Frontier Rodeo’s War Jet.



“My start wasn’t the best, but I did alright,” Baker said, adding that following up Patterson was a unique experience. It was pretty cool. Especially when you find out you are tied.”





For Patterson, it’s another notch in his belt for the best season of his career. He’s currently inside the Top 10 of the PRCA | Bill Fick Ford World Standings with more than $60,000 in earnings and on track to compete in his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge this December.



“It’s been a long road, the summer is long,” Patterson said. “But I’ve got great traveling partners, Wyatt Casper and Kade Bruno . It’s hard, it’s long but as long as you’re around good people it’ll all work out.”





For Baker, it’s a major confidence booster for the 20-year-old. Following their runs, Baker and Patterson spoke for several minutes behind the bucking shoots.



It was a chance for Baker to pick the brain of Patterson and ask for pointers from a cowboy he is beginning to look up to in his young career.



“This is my first year, my 10th rodeo,” Baker said. “I just got some tips and what he did. It’s pretty cool and nerve wrecking. It’s a big difference from the amateur rodeos.”



Returning to Abbyville is special for Patterson. Returning to Abbyville two days before entering the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Matched Xtreme Bronc Ride on Sunday shows his true love for the small town of less than 80 people.



And doing so with a cowboy, or a few, looking up to him like he did his father and those who came before him in Abbyville, brings everything full circle.



“I was that kid at one time, and I had some good people in my life who took the time to talk to me and help me out,” Patterson said. “I just want to keep doing the same and be known for not just being a good bronc rider but a good guy.”

–PRCA