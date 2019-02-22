WGA is hosting Working Lands Roundtable on April 3-4, Denver

The Western Governors' Association will host the next workshop of its Working Lands Roundtable on April 3-4, 2019 in Denver.

The workshop will examine at-risk species conservation, broad-scale threats to western working landscapes and cross-boundary coordination in resource management and planning.

The Roundtable was launched by WGA to enable the ongoing implementation of the association's natural resource-focused initiatives. It serves as the consolidating body for policy work on drought, species conservation and the Endangered Species Act, forest and rangeland management, and biosecurity and invasive species.

The Roundtable also provides opportunities for stakeholders to engage in workshops, webinars, case studies and more. Watch sessions from the Wyoming workshop, hosted by then-Gov. Matt Mead in October, 2018.

If you are interested in attending the Denver workshop: Send an email to Zach Bodhane (zbodhane@westgov.org) for additional information.

