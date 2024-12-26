What are beef replacement heifers worth going into 2025?

The sixth annual beef cow replacement value forecast from the University of Nebraska offers a valuable tool for decision making in the beef cattle industry. It provides a starting point for evaluating whether to buy, sell or trade replacement cows. The forecasts incorporate a range of factors, including current and future costs, productivity, and revenue projections for cows, calves and related items. The information here is a guide, where users would be expected to modify, depending on their circumstances and expectations of future productivity, costs, and revenues. The forecasted price and cost variations were those created by the University of Missouri Food and Agriculture Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) as the current 10-year projections . These annual FAPRI changes were used to adjust the expected costs of Nebraska producers for the current season, 2023.

Selecting replacement heifers differs from ranch to ranch, but value for both retained and purchased replacements generally depends on:

Longevity – the replacement heifer’s ability to stay in the herd as a productive unit

Productivity – both current and future expected difference between costs and revenues (calf price and production costs differences over the heifer’s productive life)

Genetic and phenotypical compatibility with herd mates (the animal conforms with the production system and performance goals)

Operator goals and management style (heifer’s contribution to future of the ranch)

Financial standing, specifically debt related to cow purchases.

These forecasts assume producers know four things about their operation:

Annual cost of production per cow. Authors used UNL’s Cow Cost Cow-Q-Lator combining producer production information and real estate survey data to calculate three levels of costs, Low (LO), Medium (MD) and High (HI). Three average levels of cow replacement rates, Figure 1. This is measured as a percentage of the total number of cows in the herd. This value is constant each year and keeps the herd at a constant size. This number represents the percent of replaced, culled, or dead cows and is a practical and tractable measure of average cow longevity. The average cost to a replacement heifer/cow is set at $2500 The average calving rate used here is 93% randomly ranging between 88% to 98%

image-37

The three annual costs of production for 2024 do not include calving rate, replacement cost, depreciation expense, or death loss. These variables are accounted for within the simulation itself. As stated, the values and costs are adjusted annually for 10 years within the simulated forecast period. Many of these factors are derived from the FAPRI 2024 projections published in March of that year. This detailed breakdown provides a comprehensive look at the cost structure and breakeven analysis for replacement heifers in 2024. Here’s a summary of the key points:

2024 Annual Production Costs

Nebraska State estimated annual production costs per cow: Low (Lo) : $943.83/cow Medium (Med) : $1,106.71/cow High (Hi) : $1,377.10/cow

Costs include factors like feed, pasture, and hay but exclude calving rate, depreciation, death loss, and replacement costs (accounted for in simulations).

Pasture Costs (UNL Ag Econ Real Estate Report, 2024 average): Low: $33.68/pair/month Median: $46.88/pair/month High: $60.00/pair/month Winter rates are half of summer rates.

Cost Distribution

Pasture and hay account for 33–42% of all costs and 66–73% of total feed costs .

and . Total feed costs make up 50–58% of all costs.

Breakeven Value Forecasts

The forecasts are derived from 1,000 simulations for each of the nine sub-scenarios, considering:

Replacement Rates: 14%, 20%, and 28%. Starting Costs: Lo, Med, and Hi values.

14% Replacement Rate (Highest Breakeven Values) : Lo: $4009.94/head Med: $3,281.91/head Hi: $2,231.93/head

: 20% Replacement Rate (Typical Scenario) : Lo: $3,337.07/head Med: $3,857.26/head Hi: $2,387.26/head

: 28% Replacement Rate (Lowest Breakeven Values) : Lo: $2,231.93/head Med: $1,999.51/head Hi: $1,740.49/head

Key Insights

Lower Replacement Rates result in higher breakeven values due to increased cow longevity and productivity.

result in higher breakeven values due to increased cow longevity and productivity. Higher Costs (Hi) significantly reduce breakeven values, emphasizing the impact of input costs on profitability.

(Hi) significantly reduce breakeven values, emphasizing the impact of input costs on profitability. The use of representative cost levels and replacement rates allows flexibility in applying these insights to diverse operational contexts.

This analysis provides a robust framework for evaluating replacement heifer investment decisions, aiding producers in navigating economic uncertainties while optimizing herd profitability.

image-38

Factors Influencing Breakeven Values (BV’s)

Productivity Enhancements: Higher Productivity = Greater Revenue = Higher Breakeven Values (BVs) .

. Calving rates – percentage of cows bred that wean a calf, Calf growth rates – pounds of calf available to be sold, and operational efficiencies, productivity of resources and per head cost of production, all play pivotal roles. Revenue Variability: Fluctuations in calf prices directly impact BVs.

directly impact BVs. Higher calf prices → Higher BVs; lower prices → Lower BVs. Cost-Productivity Relationship: Higher per unit production costs relative to per unit revenue diminish profitability, reducing available capital to invest in replacements.

Low-cost herds with lower replacement rates (e.g., Lo 14%) have the highest BVs, making them able to afford higher replacement costs. Replacement Rates: Lower Replacement Rates (e.g., 14%) : Cows have a longer productive life and are available to contribute more revenue, increasing BVs.

: Cows have a longer productive life and are available to contribute more revenue, increasing BVs. Higher Replacement Rates (e.g., 28%): Have the opposite effect, shorter productive lives leading to lower BVs. Operational Longevity: The longer a replacement cow remains productive, the more likely she will positively contribute to the herd’s profitability, except in cases where annual production costs exceed revenues, turning ownership into a liability.

Key Management Implications

Right Animal, Right Time, Right Price : Successful producers focus on selecting cows that thrive in their specific operational environment and market conditions.

: Successful producers focus on selecting cows that thrive in their specific operational environment and market conditions. Raising vs. Purchasing: While raising replacements may seem cost-effective, it’s critical to account for all associated costs and compare them with purchased replacements to ensure profitability.

Practical Considerations for Producers

Match Simulations to Reality: The closer an operation’s actual productivity and costs align with simulation assumptions, the more accurate the BVs become as a decision-making tool. Adapt to Market Variability: Flexibility in herd management and marketing strategies is crucial to capitalize on favorable market conditions and offset unfavorable ones. Focus on Longevity: A balance between maintaining herd age and productivity while managing replacement costs is key to maximizing profitability. Evaluate Costs Accurately: Know the true costs of raising versus purchasing replacements, considering both short-term expenses and long-term herd impacts.

This strategic approach to replacement decisions fosters greater resilience and profitability in beef cattle operations, enabling producers to optimize herd value over time. Table 1 underscores the importance of balancing replacement rates and annual production costs to optimize breakeven values (BVs) for replacement cows.

Table 1 Observations:

Replacement Rates: Lower Replacement Rates (14% to 20%) (Part A): Are the result of longer productive lifespans for cows, leading to higher average herd ages and increased BVs. Herds with lower cull rates can afford higher initial replacement costs because cows generate revenue over a longer period.

Higher Replacement Rates (21% to 28%) (Part B): These rates are the result of shorter average production lives of cows, reducing their cumulative revenue contribution and leading to lower BVs. Higher turnover rates in the herd increase operational costs due to their increased frequency.

Effect of Costs on BVs: As costs rise, BVs decrease, as there are fewer profits available to justify the investment in replacements.

Operations with higher annual production costs may face financial challenges, particularly in years where revenue dips below overall costs, making cows bought at a high price a liability. Revenue-Cost Balance: The longevity of a replacement cow contributes positively to BVs only if annual production costs remain below annual revenue.

Economic success hinges on maintaining a favorable revenue-to-cost ratio.

Applications of Table 1

Table 1 is designed to serve as a forecasting tool and may be used to:

Analyze Trends: Understand how changes in replacement rates and costs affect breakeven values.

Plan Financially: Align purchasing decisions with operational costs and market conditions.

Optimize Herd Management: Adjust replacement rates and evaluate costs to maximize profitability.

image-39

-UNL Extension