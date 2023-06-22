What do you do? Surviving the storm when you are on the road

“What do you do?” is a question asked by nearly anyone that has ever driven a vehicle, especially in unfamiliar territory, while a sudden storm cloud appears on the horizon. In most cases the ominous sky will produce nothing more than a possible thunderstorm, but what if those clouds materialize into a severe weather occurrence?

A group of Texas rodeo contestants were recently headed to Valentine, Nebraska via U.S. Highway 83, to participate in a Senior Pro Timed-Event Rodeo. This was a type of trip made multiple times by these seasoned cowboys who had spent years traveling the rodeo road. Of course they had experienced the usual travel incidents such as mechanical breakdowns, tire troubles, etc., but this trip was different…much different.

Kyle Jumper of Frost, Texas, and his companion, Lola Kanaman, were nearing the Texas border town of Perryton and decided to stop for a bite to eat. Kyle stated that lo and behold, after stopping and exiting his truck, he encountered a flat tire on his trailer, the first such experience of a ruined tire on his trailer in over twenty years. Was it fate that he had decided to stop before more damage was done because of this? The first tire repairman told him he couldn’t help him for two or three hours, but fortunately another repairman was found and Kyle and Lola were soon back on the road.

Shortly after leaving Perryton and entering Oklahoma (the Oklahoma border is a mere seven miles north) the pair continued on past Bryan’s Corner, when suddenly weather warnings were beginning to sound on their cell phones. A few miles north of Bryan’s Corner, a funnel cloud appeared and seemed to be heading their direction. Kyle decided to turn his rig around and head back to Bryan’s Corner to a station along the intersection of Highways 412 and U.S. 83, thinking this might be the best place to stop during an impending storm. Officer McMinn of the Beaver County, Oklahoma’s Sheriff’s Office was at the station directing people to go inside and stay in the bathrooms until the storm passed. Kyle told the officer, “I have three head of horses in his trailer that I don’t want to leave them,” to which the understanding officer replied, “Then go south (towards Perryman) for two miles, go through an auto gate into a ranch where there is an open Quonset that you can pull your rig in to.” By the time Kyle reached the auto gate, it was raining so hard he has no idea how he even saw the gate, but sure enough, there was the building just as the officer described and what a blessing it was to see that shelter! Not only was raining falling in torrents, but the wind was so fierce that it was blowing his loaded trailer sideways. Upon inspecting his outfit after arriving in the building, he found that the screens were all missing from his trailer and one of the fly masks on a horse was also gone, but fortunately his equine partners were safe and he had apparently made the right decision in returning to that intersection.

Knowing his friends, Brad McReynolds of Groesbeck, Texas, and Tomm Owens of Rockdale, Texas, were in another rig behind him, as was Todd and Jerre Danley of Graham, Texas, in yet a third outfit which was farther back, he called these friends to warn them of the dangerous storm ahead of them. Unfortunately, McReynolds and Owens were in the midst of a giant tornado that was upon the town of Perryton.

Tomm Owens, who was behind the wheel of his rig, was watching the storm clouds after receiving Kyle’s call suggesting they slow down and let the storm pass. As they headed north through Perryton, it appeared that the storm had indeed passed to the east, as the sun was shining in the west. As they neared the north end of town, where there are some large concrete elevators, the weather warnings began blasting on their cellphones, “Take shelter NOW!” According to Owens, “I attempted to turn around real fast to see if I could get out of the way when at that moment it hit us. It killed the motor and just stopped us! Softball size hail began shattering our windshield. We both ducked to the floor and could do nothing but pray as the truck was bouncing up and down.” Tomm described the scene, “It lasted hardly a minute and when it was done, the outfit was totaled. We got out and ran back to check on the horses, who miraculously were unhurt. The back wheels of the trailer were atop a mattress bedspring and my truck was on a pile of bricks. The windows were busted out of the trailer and its doors; the vents, air conditioner and such were ripped off the top. Inside the truck and trailer were bricks, 2x4s and roofing materials. The whole outfit was a total mess. I didn’t know if the truck would run, but I got it started and decided to try to drive over the bricks and rubble and try to get somewhere to unload the horses. After driving a little ways, I saw a policeman, so stopped to ask where I could go. The poor guy was in shock and could not respond, only put his hands in the air. So, I drove a little farther where I found a big parking lot by an office building and pulled in there.”

Because the fellows had friends in the area, they made several calls but probably due to the devastation to the community, could not get ahold of anyone; so with no one to help, they managed to drive the crippled rig south to Vernon to Owens’ daughter’s place. Needless to say, their trip to Valentine was not to be.

With the bricks and rubble that was thrust into the truck, Owens and McReynolds feel fortunate that they were not hurt (or worse), and feel that their lives were spared for a purpose.

When asked, “What Do You Do?” Owens’ advice is to just assess the situation and do what you think is best.

Every situation is different and there is not one easy solution. Tripp County Sheriff, Shawn Pettit, gave advice nearly identical to that of Jumper and Owens. After hearing their story, he agreed that a person indeed ought to assess the situation. “When traveling, you need to check your weather apps frequently, especially if you suspect bad weather is ahead. Either stop, try to go around the area, or if you cannot avoid it, try to seek shelter by going into a business, laundromat, or in the case of hauling livestock, attempt to seek shelter at a fair grounds or sale barn.” The sheriff added, “Unfortunately not everyone has that opportunity and there is no easy answer to the question, ‘What Do You Do?'”

The only window not missing in the Owens Rig was shattered by hail.

This is what Kyle and Lola saw headed their direction on US Highway 83 North of Perryton, Texas, when they decided to return to Bryan's Corner.

The welcome Quonset where shelter was found.

The lower right hand corner is where the Owens Rig landed. Downtown Perryton, Texas.