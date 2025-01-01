My daughter, who lives near Valentine, Nebraska, called last evening to tell me that “something’s going on…the internet was down all over town. Even cell phones were inoperable for several hours.” I suggested that perhaps someone cut a cable as there is a lot of construction going on including bridge construction. She said when her husband attempted to buy a few groceries he found that the cash registers and scanners were inoperable at the grocery store and the only way anyone could purchase anything was to pay with cash after a clerk tallied a bill by hand. Although this was a major inconvenience in that rural community for a period of time, it seems to be, in this day and age, that when the internet is down the world stops turning…almost.

Those of us who were born before 1990 may seem “old-fashioned” to the younger set, but we were used to buying groceries and other items where the purchases were tallied either by hand or manually on cash registers and either cash or checks were the method of payment for same. Very few of us had a credit card and had never heard of a debit card. Nowadays, electronic scanners have replaced the good old cash registers where your goods are either pushed across a glass scanning plate where a code on each item is collected by a computerized register, giving off a little “beep” to let you know it was registered, and all with or without a real live clerk assisting with the process. So “what if” the internet malfunctions? We all know too well the answer to that question.

Is it possible that we have outsmarted ourselves, rendering us nearly helpless when things go awry with all this modern technology? Not just the many businesses we frequent, but every place from hospitals, court houses, schools, post offices, to your vehicle repair shops rely on the internet and modern technology to function. At least those of us lucky enough to live in rural areas are not as dependent on these modern amenities as those in large urban areas. Like the hometown grocery store my son-in-law shopped at, most clerks or shop owners know their customers and are willing to assist them even though their electronic systems are inoperable, and those of us on farms and ranches are capable of operating as usual although sometimes we have difficulties doing so. Due to inclimate weather, we occasionally face the loss of electricity, sometimes for several days. Fortunately we have excellent servicemen who work during all sorts of bad conditions to get the power back on for us, but occasionally the damage is so severe that it can take days, even weeks, before power is restored. So what do we do?

Although the worst problem for livestock owners is the need to get water to the animals, but many have standby generators to assist. Most rural homes have a supplemental source of heat rather than electric, and everyone has candles and lanterns for light. We miss not having television or internet service, but we are usually so busy with the unexpected chores created by the weather conditions that we don’t have time to enjoy it anyway. When there was a lengthy power outage in one rural area, the local gas station was unable to be operable, however, the station owner pumped gas and diesel fuel from his bulk truck, tallied the bill, and either took payment with cash, a check, or even charged it to his loyal customers. That’s just one example of the blessings of living in what many refer to as the “boondocks.”

It is no wonder we often hear mention about the threat of cyber-warfare. Thankfully, the government has experts working 24-7 attempting to protect us, but “what if” cyber-attacks disrupt or damage our computer systems?