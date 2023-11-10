What’s in the genes: Genetic Merit Pricing Task Force hopes producers, feeders can capture value by marketing genetic data

Heather Hamilton-Maude

image-13

Task Force Participants James Barrett, Texas

Dave Daley, California

Dave Delaney, Texas

John Grande, Montana

Rob Gill, Wyoming

Randy Heflin, Kansas

Scott Howard, Ph.D., Colorado

Jarrid Herrman, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota

Sam Hands, Kansas

Jennifer Houston, Tennessee

Larry Kuehn, Ph.D., Nebraska

Cassie Lapaseotes, Nebraska

Dennis Metzger, Nebraska

Grant Morgan, Kansas

Kevin Miller, Colorado

Mark Nelson, Nebraska

John Nalivka, Oregon

Austin Paul, Kentucky

Trey Patterson, Wyoming

Jake Parnell, California

Dustin Puhrmann, Iowa

Darrell Peel, Ph.D., Oklahoma

Don Schiefelbein, Minnesota

Wade Small, Idaho

Nolan Stone, Colorado

Matt Spangler, Ph.D., Nebraska

Jason Timmerman, Nebraska

Brent Thiel, South Dakota

David Trowbridge, Iowa

Will Townsend, Montana

Craig Uden, Nebraska

Janie VanWinkle, Colorado Appendix 2: Task Force Supporting Organizations Funding Partners American Hereford Association

American International Charolais Association

Santa Gertrudis Breeders International

International Brangus Breeders Association

Allied Genetic Resources/All Beef LLC

American Simmental Association

Neogen Corporation

Beefmaster Breeders United

Red Angus Association of America Other On-Record Supporters American Gelbvieh Association

Colorado Cattlemen's Association

Livestock Marketing Association

North American Limousin Foundation

North American Piedmontese Association

American Shorthorn Association

American Brahman Breeders Association

Florida Cattlemen's Association

A diverse group of cattle folks gathered last week to discuss ways that cattle producers can utilize genetic information to market feeder calves.

Tom Brink, the Red Angus Association of America CEO and Ken Odde, Ph.D., former Kansas State University are two of the drivers behind a Genetic Merit Pricing Task Force.

“People want to bring genetic information into the feeder cattle price discovery process, and that’s something we don’t do on a regular basis,” said Brink.

Brink said that genetics can help predict rate of gain, feed efficiency, carcass results and more. While a number of factors influence these traits, he believes genetics can account for about 30 percent of the outcome.

“Those traits that influence performance and carcass are highly heritable,” he said.

Brink said that often someone buys feeder calves, he/she is assuming “average performance” but he’d like for feeders to have more predictable information about the cattle they are considering.

“You have weight of cattle, time of year, cost of corn, cost of the ration. That’s how you make your bid. The problem with that is that some cattle are a lot better, some are close to average and some are below average. It becomes a commodity type approach without additional information,” he said.

Beef industry analyst John Nalivka, Sterling Marketing, based in Oregon, also serves on the task force.

“The Angus Association and Certified Angus Beef have brought the industry toward pricing to try and value genetics. So let’s move forward from that point. This is a good time to do it,” he said.

Odde also believes that sharing genetic information with buyers could help the producer capture a little more value.

“If you really think about this, we’ve made a lot of progress in the seedstock industry, which mostly came about through EPDs and ultimately genomically-enhanced EPDs. What we are talking about is extending some of that to the feeder calf market,” Odde said.

In fact, on his rural Mobridge, South Dakota ranch, Odde and his son utilize genetic information to market their Charolais-sired calves out of Sim-Angus females.

They recently sold 48 calves, all steers because they used sexed semen. “We promoted the calves, telling the buyers that three sires of the calves are in the upper 1/3 of the breed for some traits. It’s a modest promotion, but it’s an effort to start talking about the genetics as we sell them,” he said.

He doesn’t know if that additional information influenced the bids made on the calves, but he was “very satisfied with the price we got for the calves,” said Odde.

“I don’t know if it made any difference, but like a lot of things, it could take time. And would take education and people to believe that it could make a difference,” he said.

An attempt to capture more value with genetic merit information could be something as simple as sharing EPD information about the sire of the calves with your auction market owner, or more complicated like conducting testing on commercial cattle.

Nalivka suggests that ranchers might go so far as to DNA test cows and calves in order to obtain genomic information about their feeding and grading potential.

He believes this information would be useful to packers.

Additionally, he said the technology aspect of the genetic information gathering could give younger members of the operation the chance to participate and add value to the cattle available on the ranch.

Odde compares this concept to the progression of pre-weaning calf vaccination protocols. “Over time, it causes people to start asking questions and having conversations, and then pretty soon – we’ve made a change,” he said.

If the market starts to be affected by genetic information on feeder calves, will the ranchers who provide the information be paid for it?

“Up front, you never really know,” he said.

“This will be a work in progress. We’ll be hearing from a lot of cattle feeders in what they would like to see in a program. It’s still quite a bit of an open book – that’s how we intend to do this,” he said.

Odde said even if the industry moves toward providing more genetic information to buyers, it likely won’t affect the way cattle are marketed – whether that be through a livestock auction, video sales, or other sale methods. The auction market or video sale marketer can share any information gathered from a producer.

He said that the northern plains “is obviously very important here” and “has a reputation for high quality cattle,” but he still believes genetic information could be useful.

Sam Hands, Triangle H, a feeding, farming and cow-calf operation, feeds and raises mostly black cattle. His cow herd on average, is around 75-80 percent Angus with the balance being made up of Simmental. Most cows are a crossbred.

He points out that the Angus breed has successfully marketed Certified Angus Beef, and a good percentage of the cattle he raises as well as those he feeds qualify for the CAB premium.

Hands, who runs nearly 1,000 mother cows and feeds about 10,000 head of cattle per year – some custom and some owned – said he works with “some of the best seedstock producers” and “fantastic cow-calf producers who work to get better.”

As of late, the cattle he feeds often gain premiums for more than CAB. Nearly 40 percent of the cattle he feed now grade prime.

Why is it important to promote cattle based on their genetic merit?

“The angus breed has already been through this. In some ways, you might say we (other breeds) are playing catch up to the Angus breed,” he said. “I feel that it’s important that all cattle be represented as equally as possible, regardless of hide color,” he said. “My understanding and anticipation out of this effort is: how can we develop a grid system or some means to evaluate these cattle so that those producers that are doing above average in their genetic potential, their animal husbandry, stewardship, health program and more can position their cattle so that they receive the premiums they deserve,” he said.

“How do you reward everyone along the way appropriately – to make it sustainable for them but also in the long run, we want to satisfy that customer, whether he buys at the retail level or the restaurant level,” he said.

Will the packers pay more for quality? That is the hope, said Nalivka.

“If we can give the cow-calf operator the opportunity to price his cattle in a more meaningful way so he is getting paid for that value, everyone can share in the value for those cattle,” he said.

Can Hands visually select cattle that will perform well in the feedlot and the rail?

“We’ve been kind of blessed and spoiled because of the customer base we work with. We ask producers to provide information as far as background, health programs, nutrition and more,” he said.

Will this concept create competition in the market? “Competition is what makes everyone better, so I think that’s very healthy,” he said.

Hands believes that the industry needs to be considering how to cater to the consumer who wants a moderate sized steak. “Some of these ribeye steaks are too big. They won’t pay us more to produce less. How can we address concerns of the consumer in helping out their pocketbook and providing smaller, thick, juicy, high quality cuts?”

Eric Nelson, Moville, Iowa, who raises and feeds a variety of cattle believes there are cattle of every color that will feed efficiently and create a tasty eating experience for the consumer.

He wonders what information producers and feeders can share, and whether they will be financially compensated for that information.

“As a feeder, if I were going to pay more for that information, I’d want a promise from the packer that down they road, I’d get paid,” he said.

“We won’t know what the data is until they produce it, but in theory if I know that I can buy some cattle that are going to be high performance cattle, I’ll be interested,” he said.

Nelson also believes that the palatability of the end product is crucial to consider.

In the end, the producer has to be profitable.

“Cattle have to fit the ranch, but those offspring have to fit the market,” said Nalivka.

“Once you put those two pieces together and they start to work, the benefit can be unbelievable.”

Nelson agrees.

“The only way to compete is to be really good,” said Nelson.