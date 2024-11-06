Where key races stand now – November 6

Former President Trump and Sen. JD Vance, his running mate, have been elected president and vice president, according to the Associated Press and television networks.The Republicans have won control of the Senate while control of the House, although tending toward the Republicans, has not been called by the Associated Press.

Both House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said that every vote needed to be counted to determine which party is in the majority.Johnson said, “House Republicans have been successful in securing critical flips in swing states including Pennsylvania and Michigan, while our battle-tested incumbents have secured re-election from coast to coast. The latest data and trends indicate that when all the votes are tabulated, Republicans will have held our majority, even though we faced a map with 18 Biden-won seats.



“We will continue to monitor the results and ensure every legal ballot is counted throughout this process. I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican Senate to deliver as speaker of the House on the mandate entrusted to us by the American people.”

Jeffries said, “As a result of the enduring strength of our battle-tested incumbents, critical open seat holds in Virginia and Michigan, victories in Alabama and Louisiana and flipping four Republican-held seats in New York this year, the House remains very much in play.”

The path to take back the majority now runs through too-close-to-call pick-up opportunities in Arizona, Oregon and Iowa – along with several Democratic-leaning districts in Southern California and the Central Valley.

“The party that will hold the majority in the House of Representatives in January 2025 has yet to be determined. We must count every vote.”

Republican control of the Senate means that Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the current ranking member, will become chairman. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is expected to succeed Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., who is retiring, as ranking member on the committee.

SENATE RESULTS

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has lost his race to Republican Bernie Moreno.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., also a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has won re-election after a tight race with independent Dan Osborn.

Republican Dave McCormick is ahead of Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., a former member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, but the AP has not called the race. With 97% of the vote in, McCormick has 49.1% of the vote and Casey has 48.4%.

In the Michigan race to succeed Stabenow, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, is slightly ahead of former Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican, but the AP has not called the race. With 98% of the vote in, Slotkin has 48.5% of the vote and Rogers has 48.4%.

In the Montana race, Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat who sits on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, has lost to Republican Tim Sheehy. With 91% of the vote in, Sheehy has 53.3% of the vote while Tester has 44.9%.

In the Wisconsin Senate race, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat who sits on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee and previously chaired it, has won her race against Republican Eric Hovde. With 99% of the vote in, Baldwin has 49.4% of the vote while Hovde has 48.5%.

HOUSE RESULTS

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., ranking member of the committee, both won re-election, along with most of the Republicans and the Democrats on the committee.But there were also 18 races that were competitive.

The Associated Press has called the following races:

Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, has won his race against Lanon Baccam. With 99% of the vote in, Nunn has 51.9% of the vote and Baccam has 48.1%.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., has won his race against Rebecca Cooke. With 99% of the vote in, Van Orden has 51.4% of the vote and Cooke has 48.6%.

Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., has lost his race to Democrat Josh Riley. With 98% of the vote in, Riley has 50.5% of the vote and Molinaro has 49.5%.

Rep. Monica de la Cruz, R-Texas, has won her race against Michelle Vallejo. With 99% of the vote in, De la Cruz has 57.1% of the vote and Vallejo has 42.9%.

In the Virginia race to succeed Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat who is running for governor, Democrat Eugene Vindman has won his race against Republican Derrick Anderson. With 99% of the vote in, Vindman has 51.1% of the vote and Anderson has 48.9%.

In the Michigan race to succeed Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat who is running for the Senate, Republican Tom Barrett has defeated Democrat Curtis Hertel. With 99% of the vote in, Barrett got 50.3% of the vote and Hertel got 46%.Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., has won his race against Republican Yvette Harrell. With 98% of the vote in, Vasquez has 51.9% of the vote and Harrell has 48.1%.

Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., has won her race against Republican George Logan. With 99% of the vote in, Hayes has 53.1% and Logan has 46.9%.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., has won her race against Republican Joe Teirab. With 99% of the vote in, Craig has 55.6% of the vote and Teirab has 42.1%.

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., has won his race against Republican Thomas Chalifoux.

With 99% of the vote in, Soto has 55.1% of the vote and Chalifoux has 42.6%.Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., has won his race against Republican Joe McGraw. With 88% of the vote in, Sorensen has 53.8% of the vote and McGraw has 46.2%.

Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., has won her race against Republican Prasanth Reddy. With 99% of the vote in, Davids has 53.2% of the vote and Reddy has 42.8%.

The Associated Press has not called the following races:

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., leads Democrat Tony Vargas. With 99% of the vote in, Bacon has 51.4% of the vote and Vargas has 48.6%.

Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., leads Democrat Adam Gray. With 52% of the vote in, Duarte has 51.4% of the vote and Gray has 48.6%.

Rep. Lori Chavez DeRemer, R-Ore., is behind Democrat Janelle Bynum. With 69% of the vote in, Bynum has 47.7% of the vote and Chavez DeRemer has 45.4%.

Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., leads Republican Laurie Buckhout. With 98% of the vote in, Davis has 49.4% of the vote and Buckhout has 47.9%.

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., is ahead of Republican Gabe Evans. With 74% of the vote in, Caraveo has 49.5% of the vote and Evans has 48%.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez, D-Wash., leads Republican Joe Kent. With 59% of the vote in, Gluesenkamp-Perez has 52% of the vote and Kent has 48%.

–The Hagstrom Report