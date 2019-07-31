White House: Chinese promise to buy ag products

The White House announced today that China has promised to buy more U.S. agricultural products and that further trade negotiations will take place in September.

After negotiations Tuesday and today between Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese officials, “The Chinese side confirmed their commitment to increase purchases of United States agricultural exports. The meetings were constructive, and we expect negotiations on an enforceable trade deal to continue in Washington, D.C., in early September,” the White House said.

The White House added, “The two sides discussed topics such as forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, and agriculture.”

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in floor remarks, “As trade negotiations with China continue this week, I want to press the president again to stay tough and hold out for the best possible deal. If China is unwilling to make significant reforms to its economic model, President Trump must be prepared to walk away. I believe the president’s instincts on China are right, and I’ve not been afraid to say so despite our vast political and moral disagreements.”

Schumer said that “the most significant point of emphasis for the president should be Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant.”

–The Hagstrom Report