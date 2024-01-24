White House demands ‘concrete’ return-to-office plans

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients has directed federal Cabinet departments to submit plans to the Office of Management and Budget by Friday for bringing their staff working at home back into the office, Axios reported.In an email on Friday, Zients praised five agencies for hitting their goals last year, including the departments of Veterans Affairs, Energy, Defense, State, as well as the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to a copy of the email obtained by Axios.

–The Hagstrom Report