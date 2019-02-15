WH releases its report on broadband initiatives

The White House this week released The American Broad Initiatives Milestones Report, which the Trump administration said is a roadmap for how the federal government can increase rural broadband access and highlights actions that federal agencies are taking to promote private-sector investment in broadband infrastructure.

"This administration has made infrastructure investment and prosperity in rural America a top priority," said Michael Kratsios, deputy assistant to the president for technology policy.

"Underpinning that mission is access to reliable, affordable Internet connectivity," Kratsios said. "With a keen focus on removing barriers to broadband deployment and making it easier to build networks in rural communities, the American Broadband Initiative sets up rural America for success in our 21st century economy."

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said, "The report showed how broadband e-connectivity is essential for achieving rural prosperity in the 21st Century, and it has guided work across the U.S. government this past year."

"The American Broadband Initiative Milestones Report reflects that work on behalf of taxpayers and displays the federal government's commitment as a strong business partner to the private sector in deploying broadband infrastructure," Perdue said.

"The American Broadband Initiative also reaffirms this administration's commitment to reducing regulatory barriers and improving the quality of life for those living in rural America."

–The Hagstrom Report