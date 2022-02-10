Wicks Cattle SimAngus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 7, 2022

Location: Sale held at Wix Barn and Lodge, Richardton, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

63 Yearling Bulls – $5,242

7 Fall Yearling Bulls – $5,964

6 Bred Heifers – $2,100

Zane and Mary Jo Wicks along with daughters Josie and Mya hosted their annual Wicks Cattle Bull Sale at the ranch near Richardton, SD. The sale consisted of Simmental and SimAngus genetics based on sound, functional cowherd and fed for longevity. The bulls were very well accepted and rapidly bid on by the large crowd of new and a repeat buyers on hand. Great sale for the Wicks family.

Top selling bull was lot 25, WIX J46, 3/21, sired by Will Remittance G15 selling to John Haefner, Mound City, SD for $14,000.

Lot 26, WIX J50, 3/21 son of KCC1 War Cry 878G, sold to Jason Singleness, Keene, ND for $11,000.

Lot 3, WIX J09, 2/21 son of W/C Last Call 206A sold to Ron Gilliland, Davis, CA for $9,500.

4 bulls sold at $9,000 each:

lot 40, WIX J98, 3/21 son of KCC1 War Cry 878G sold to Mike Sandland, Selfridge, ND.

Lot 41, WIX J100, 3/21 son of KCC1 War Cry 878G to Ron Gilliland, Davis, CA.

Lot 62, WIX J159, 3/21 son of KCC1 War Cry 878G to Ron Gilliland, Davis, CA.

Lot 74, WIX H302, 8/2020 son of W/C Lock N Load 706Z to Jason Singleness, Keene, ND.

Bernie Donner, Morristown, SD repeat Wicks Cattle bull buyer.



Jason Singleness, Keene, ND picked a couple top Wicks Cattle bulls.

