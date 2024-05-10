Wicks Cattle SimAngus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 6, 2024

Location: Wix Barn & Lodge, Richardton, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

48 Simmental and Angus bulls avg. $6,063

8 Bred Females avg $3,963



Wicks Cattle held their annual bull sale at the Wix Barn on May 6. Very nice, uniform set of thick made Simmental and Angus bulls. These bulls had a little extra punch in performance and eye appeal without giving up any calving ease.



Top selling bull was lot 45, Wix L68, Mar. 5, 2023, black, SimAngus son of KCC1 War Cry 878C x W/C Wix Triple Crown 465E, sold to John Haefner, Mound City, SD for $22,000.



Lot 32, Wix L28, Feb. 28, 2023, red, Sim x Red Angus son of SAS Copperhead G354 x ES FD43, sold to Adam Maershbecker, Hebron, ND for $10,000.



Lot 43, Wix L64, Mar. 4, 2023, black, SimAngus son of OMF Epic E27 x Sitz Upward 307R, sold to Seth Murphy, Manning, ND for $10,000.



Lot 9, Wix L100, Mar. 8, 2023, black, SimAngus son of KCC1 Folsom 512F x Connealy Confidence, sold to Grady Haughton, Killdeer, ND for $9,000.



A special offering buyers pick of the entire 2023 heifer crop sold to Jace Jenson, Ralph, SD for $7,500.



Top selling female was lot 62, Wix K106, Feb. 2022, SimAngus daughter of OMF Epic E27 x JF American Pride 3107A with heifer calf at side sold to Jon Leadbetter, South Heart, ND for $4,750.

