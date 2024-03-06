Wieczorek Limousin Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 02/23/2024

Location: Sale at the ranch near Mt. Vernon, SD

Auctioneer: CK “Sonny” Booth

Sales Manager: MC Marketing Managment

Averages: 51 Yearling Limousin Bulls avg. $6,490



The Wieczorek family was blessed with a beautiful day for their 44th Annual Limousin sale. Curt & Leanne and family are work hard all year long to bring their customers and friends a great set of bulls and this years sale offering was the absolute best they have offered from top to bottom. Big, growthy bulls full of red meat.



Top selling bull was lot 30, WZRK Lead The Way 8204L, red, purebred Jan. 1, 2023 son of WZRK Game Changer 4015G x Cole Cadillac 05C to Diamond B Ranch, Selfridge, ND, at $17,000.



Lot 13, WZRK Liberty Bell 9040L, black purebred, Feb. 18, 2023 son of Cell History Buff 0245H ET x L7 Everlast 7007E to Hager Cattle Co., Karlsruhe, ND for $15,000.



Lot 12, WZRK Lightfury 1022L, Jan. 27, 2023, red son of Wulfs Gallagher 7056G x Hunt Credentials 37C ET to Scott Folwood, Roscoe, TX at $13,500.



Lot 31, WZRK Lapua 5070L, red, purebred, Feb. 15, 2023 son of Wulfs Eisenhower 3616E x WZRK Prime Cut 8012Y to Ardie Peterson, Eagle Butte, SD for $13,500.



Lot 1, WZRK Los Toro 7064L, black, Jan. 18, 2023 son of Cell History Buff 0245H ET x MAGS Aviator to Wulf Cattle, Morris, MN for $12,500.

Hager Cattle Co., Leah & Austin picked up a new herd sire prospect at the Wieczorek Limousin sale.

Ardie Peterson, Eagle Butte, SD. Longtime Wieczorek Limousin bull buyer.