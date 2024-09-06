Wildland Fire Outlook Above Normal Risk; Relief Efforts for ranchers impacted by recent fires.
The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), Boise, Idaho, has released the current wildland fire forecast for September through December, 2024. The NIFC report indicates areas in northeastern Wyoming, southeastern Montana and the western Dakotas as “above normal” risk for significant wildfire potential through the month of September.
According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Drought Monitor, this area ranges from D-1 to D-3 drought conditions. National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center data indicates that the month of September will likely bring above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
According to the NIFC report: “Fire danger indices slowly rebounded through the month [of August] and by the fourth week of August a strong weather system moved into the Pacific Northwest and ejected through the Northern Rockies. The escalated thunderstorm activity supported more fire starts between August 20-23, which were more resistant to initial attack efforts.
Two distinct areas of fire activity evolved by late August. Central and southeast Montana saw numerous lighting strikes followed by windier days, which supported the development of large fires. The most prominent was the Barber Draw fire because of its proximity to Tongue River Reservoir. This situation was compounded by a low-level jet wind event that pushed the Remington Fire from Wyoming into Montana, eventually consuming more than 100,000 acres east of the Tongue River.
The second area of fire activity was over higher elevations of western and southwest Montana, where lightning starts were in challenging locations for suppression efforts. These fires encountered multiple windier days and have established a significant footprint on the landscape, which will require long duration suppression efforts. The most notable of these fires is the Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stephensville, requiring complex incident management team support.
Our forecast for above normal fire potential is primarily aligned with areas that have had above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation the last month as well as ongoing significant fire activity. With warmer and drier conditions expected as we move into September, these areas are likely to become active again. While higher drought intensities are centered farther west in Montana and north Idaho, long range climate models show cooler and wetter weather reaching the western edge of the NRGA to help mitigate significant fire activity in these PSAs. As a result, we are forecasting above normal significant fire potential in southwest and south-central Montana (PSAs NR9, NR11, and NR14), and normal fire potential in all other PSAs in September. In October, as the long-range climate outlooks show weather conditions returning to more seasonable conditions and as daylight hours shorten, we are expecting all PSAs to return to normal fire potential. With above normal fire potential still in the forecast for September, we may see an increased chance of fall storms and frontal passages interacting with wildfires, and a concurrence of wildfire and prescribed burning….
“Periods of hot and dry conditions mixed with surges of monsoon moisture were again the main driving force across the Rocky Mountain Area through the month of August. Wyoming continued to see drier than average conditions, resulting in several very large fires late in the month. Drought conditions have continued to worsen slightly.
Normal significant fire potential is expected through December for much of the Rocky Mountain Area, but northern Wyoming will see above normal potential through September. The ridge breakdown that started the last week of July across Wyoming and the West Slope of Colorado, with stronger winds, continued into the first week of August. Along with the period of stronger winds, conditions remained hot and dry to start the month.
Relief came as the next round of monsoon moisture came out of the Southwest. This brought cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and less winds to much of the area.
Mid-month saw the monsoon moisture briefly move out. During this period of drier weather, temperatures remained closer to seasonal normal. Another weaker surge of the monsoon brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to the West Slope of Colorado.
The latter part of the month turned warm and dry again, with the return of stronger winds, with gusts up to 50 mph in Wyoming. With the hot and dry conditions, areas of drought continued to expand and slightly worsen across much of the Rocky Mountain Area. The surge of monsoon moisture the second week of August helped to bring fire indices below average, after starting the month around or above the 90th percentile.
The cheatgrass below 6,000 feet, especially in Wyoming, responded quickly once the hotter, drier weather moved back in, becoming increasingly receptive to fire. High fuel loading in eastern Colorado, Wyoming, western South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas remains a concern.
With the monsoon moisture, most of the large fires that started in late July saw moisture and were quickly wrapped up. During periods of light winds, most of the fires remained small and were contained within one operational period.
However, late August saw the winds increase again in northeast Wyoming resulting in several very large fires, including the House Draw, over 170,000 acres, and Remington, over 190,000 acres, both in northeast Wyoming, while Remington burned into Montana. These were both in fine fuels resulting in rapid spread.
September will continue to be hot and dry across the Rocky Mountain Area with October through December remaining warmer than average. For precipitation, much of the area will remain below normal through the end of the year. However, Wyoming and South Dakota will likely see more normal precipitation by the end of the year. Given the current fuels conditions and the recent fire activity in northern Wyoming, the lower elevations in northern Wyoming will continue to see above normal fire potential in September, then will return to normal the remainder of year. For the rest of the Rocky Mountain Area, normal fire potential is expected through December.”
Relief efforts continue for ranchers affected by the Constitution Fire, House Draw Fire, Remington Fire and others impacting northeastern Wyoming and southeastern Montana.
Kiley Scott-Kocher organized Wyoming Rancher Fire Relief on Facebook, and is raising funds to assist ranchers with getting hay to livestock and replacing fences lost to the fires.
“We just made our first big purchases for immediate need for ranchers,” Scott- Kocher said. “We ordered a semi load of t-posts and a semi load of barbed wire. 6800 t-posts with clips- $34,000; 540 rolls of 12.5 gauge 2pt barbed wire- $44,280. These are rough numbers for some perspective; a four-wire fence uses 21,120 feet or 16 rolls of barb wire per mile on flat ground. The majority of the areas needing fenced are not flat.”
Roughly 30 miles of fence can be built with a semi-load of barbed wire, and at 400-440 posts per mile, roughly 15 miles of fence can be built with a semi load of t-posts, Scott-Kocher said.
“The moral of the story is $78,000 in materials won’t put a dent in what needs rebuilt, but it can sure help some people get started.”
