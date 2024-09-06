Wildland Fire Outlook Above Normal Risk; Relief Efforts for ranchers impacted by recent fires.

. If you were impacted by the Remington Fire, and your immediate hay needs are not being met, please contact one of the following. https://mtbeeffoundation.org/donate/fire-relief-fund/ Heidi Kool, Program Manager 406-442-3420 foundation@mtbeef.org . agr.mt.gov/Hay-Hotline Agricultural Development & Marketing Bureau (406) 444-2402 danielle.jones@mt.gov “I know many of these people personally and have day worked for some,” she said. “I wanted to help take the burden off. I don’t think we’re going to touch it, but we’re damn sure going to try.” Donated items will ship directly to the winning bidders. Cash donations can be sent to Commerce County Bank, Drawer 689. For more information, to donate an item to the auction, or to coordinate a donation of hay, contact Kiley Scott-Kocher, (307) 359-2591. Relief Efforts Remington Fire Relief: We are attempting to raise funds for ranch families that were in the direct line of the Remington Fire. Three specific families lost 90% or more of their land along with losing countless numbers of cattle. This means replacing 90%-100% of their fencing. The sheer amount of fence is daunting. We ask if it is laid upon you heart to help these people, we have an account set up that funds donated will go directly to purchasing fencing supplies for these families affected. Check Payable to: Benefit Remington Fire Mail to: Opportunity Bank PO Box 368 Ashland, MT 59003 Or PayPal at: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Remingtonfirerelief?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US&fbclid=IwY2xjawE8ShZleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHTTDJNICnn91qSPDqPzYM7BvLxjpXFj5gtTGh1yJMvNYncW3_OmVbXJUCQ_aem_bZwEmmnrNARGbf5SpbHtaw Rosebud, Powder River and Big Horn Counties: Rosebud County Cattlewomen in collaboration with The Community Foundation and Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services will be handling all monetary donations for relief efforts in Rosebud, Big Horn and Powder River County. This is the only official organization working directly with all three counties. Donate online at: Checks can be sent to First State Bank or The Rosebud County Cattlewomen Association or dropped off in person at First State Bank and State Farm in Forsyth. Applications to receive funds will be available through the Rosebud Cattlewomen's Facebook page or by mail. First State Bank PO Box 379 Forsyth MT 59327 Rosebud County Cattlewomen Association PO Box 965 Forsyth MT 59327 “We greatly appreciate the massive amounts of people looking to help and are working as fast as we can to coordinate donations and make sure they are going to the people who need them,” Rosebud DES stated in a press release. “We will be updating with locations for hay and fencing as we get them established. PLEASE DO NOT DROP OFF PHYSICAL ITEMS (WATER, FOOD, CLOTHING, ETC.) We have more than we can handle at this time.” Rosebud DES is working to gather information about who has been affected and the losses they have sustained. If you were impacted by The Remington Fire please contact Rosebud County DES Director, Keith Raymond at 406-346-7968 or Email kraymond@rosebudcountymt.com Buffalo Wyoming: Buffalo Livestock and MTR Ranch Supply in Buffalo, Wyoming, have coordinated with Big Horn Equestrian Center, a non-profit 501 c.3 entitiy, to organize a relief fund to purchase fencing supplies at cost for ranchers that have been affected by the fires in northeast Wyoming and southeastern Montana. “Fencing supplies are going to be one of the most expensive and most immediate needs,” said Lauren Rieves. “People need to get fences back up to contain their cattle.” Donation checks should be made out to Big Horn Equestrian Center. Donations can be dropped off at Buffalo Livestock Marketing or MTR Ranch Supply in Buffalo, Wyoming. Checks can be mailed to: Wildfire Fencing Relief, PO Box 427, Buffalo, WY 82834 Jenny Tarver: I know there are some other good folks who are arranging hay and fencing for ranchers and if you are working with them, that’s great. Skyler Pownall, Z Mill Inc. - Broadus, MT (307) 256-9885 and Nate Melgosa (307)-689-2888 are contacts for hay deliveries. They can give info for drop off/pickup point for hay delivery. There is an account set up at CO-OP for those truckers needing fuel to haul these supplies and we could use funds to put into this account. Goven’s Farm & Ranch Supply has ordered a massive amount of fencing supplies, and they have meds for the livestock as well if anyone wants to drop in and donate monetarily to help there. Please get in touch if you have any further questions or if you know a rancher who can use a load of hay or fencing supplies. - Jenny Tarver: 307-299-7145 Wyoming Rancher Fire Relief Wyoming Rancher Fire Relief is managed by Kiley Scott-Kocher, Douglas, Wyoming. She used her marketing background to set up a benefit auction currently running on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564980714949 “I know many of these people personally and have day worked for some,” she said. “I wanted to help take the burden off. I don’t think we’re going to touch it, but we’re damn sure going to try.” Donated items will ship directly to the winning bidders. Cash donations can be sent to Commerce County Bank, Drawer 689. For more information, to donate an item to the auction, or to coordinate a donation of hay, contact Kiley Scott-Kocher, (307) 359-2591.

month1_outlook

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), Boise, Idaho, has released the current wildland fire forecast for September through December, 2024. The NIFC report indicates areas in northeastern Wyoming, southeastern Montana and the western Dakotas as “above normal” risk for significant wildfire potential through the month of September.

According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Drought Monitor, this area ranges from D-1 to D-3 drought conditions. National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center data indicates that the month of September will likely bring above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.

According to the NIFC report: “Fire danger indices slowly rebounded through the month [of August] and by the fourth week of August a strong weather system moved into the Pacific Northwest and ejected through the Northern Rockies. The escalated thunderstorm activity supported more fire starts between August 20-23, which were more resistant to initial attack efforts.

Two distinct areas of fire activity evolved by late August. Central and southeast Montana saw numerous lighting strikes followed by windier days, which supported the development of large fires. The most prominent was the Barber Draw fire because of its proximity to Tongue River Reservoir. This situation was compounded by a low-level jet wind event that pushed the Remington Fire from Wyoming into Montana, eventually consuming more than 100,000 acres east of the Tongue River.

The second area of fire activity was over higher elevations of western and southwest Montana, where lightning starts were in challenging locations for suppression efforts. These fires encountered multiple windier days and have established a significant footprint on the landscape, which will require long duration suppression efforts. The most notable of these fires is the Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stephensville, requiring complex incident management team support.

Our forecast for above normal fire potential is primarily aligned with areas that have had above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation the last month as well as ongoing significant fire activity. With warmer and drier conditions expected as we move into September, these areas are likely to become active again. While higher drought intensities are centered farther west in Montana and north Idaho, long range climate models show cooler and wetter weather reaching the western edge of the NRGA to help mitigate significant fire activity in these PSAs. As a result, we are forecasting above normal significant fire potential in southwest and south-central Montana (PSAs NR9, NR11, and NR14), and normal fire potential in all other PSAs in September. In October, as the long-range climate outlooks show weather conditions returning to more seasonable conditions and as daylight hours shorten, we are expecting all PSAs to return to normal fire potential. With above normal fire potential still in the forecast for September, we may see an increased chance of fall storms and frontal passages interacting with wildfires, and a concurrence of wildfire and prescribed burning….

“Periods of hot and dry conditions mixed with surges of monsoon moisture were again the main driving force across the Rocky Mountain Area through the month of August. Wyoming continued to see drier than average conditions, resulting in several very large fires late in the month. Drought conditions have continued to worsen slightly.

Normal significant fire potential is expected through December for much of the Rocky Mountain Area, but northern Wyoming will see above normal potential through September. The ridge breakdown that started the last week of July across Wyoming and the West Slope of Colorado, with stronger winds, continued into the first week of August. Along with the period of stronger winds, conditions remained hot and dry to start the month.

Relief came as the next round of monsoon moisture came out of the Southwest. This brought cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and less winds to much of the area.

Mid-month saw the monsoon moisture briefly move out. During this period of drier weather, temperatures remained closer to seasonal normal. Another weaker surge of the monsoon brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to the West Slope of Colorado.

The latter part of the month turned warm and dry again, with the return of stronger winds, with gusts up to 50 mph in Wyoming. With the hot and dry conditions, areas of drought continued to expand and slightly worsen across much of the Rocky Mountain Area. The surge of monsoon moisture the second week of August helped to bring fire indices below average, after starting the month around or above the 90th percentile.

The cheatgrass below 6,000 feet, especially in Wyoming, responded quickly once the hotter, drier weather moved back in, becoming increasingly receptive to fire. High fuel loading in eastern Colorado, Wyoming, western South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas remains a concern.

With the monsoon moisture, most of the large fires that started in late July saw moisture and were quickly wrapped up. During periods of light winds, most of the fires remained small and were contained within one operational period.

However, late August saw the winds increase again in northeast Wyoming resulting in several very large fires, including the House Draw, over 170,000 acres, and Remington, over 190,000 acres, both in northeast Wyoming, while Remington burned into Montana. These were both in fine fuels resulting in rapid spread.

September will continue to be hot and dry across the Rocky Mountain Area with October through December remaining warmer than average. For precipitation, much of the area will remain below normal through the end of the year. However, Wyoming and South Dakota will likely see more normal precipitation by the end of the year. Given the current fuels conditions and the recent fire activity in northern Wyoming, the lower elevations in northern Wyoming will continue to see above normal fire potential in September, then will return to normal the remainder of year. For the rest of the Rocky Mountain Area, normal fire potential is expected through December.”

Relief efforts continue for ranchers affected by the Constitution Fire, House Draw Fire, Remington Fire and others impacting northeastern Wyoming and southeastern Montana.

Kiley Scott-Kocher organized Wyoming Rancher Fire Relief on Facebook, and is raising funds to assist ranchers with getting hay to livestock and replacing fences lost to the fires.

“We just made our first big purchases for immediate need for ranchers,” Scott- Kocher said. “We ordered a semi load of t-posts and a semi load of barbed wire. 6800 t-posts with clips- $34,000; 540 rolls of 12.5 gauge 2pt barbed wire- $44,280. These are rough numbers for some perspective; a four-wire fence uses 21,120 feet or 16 rolls of barb wire per mile on flat ground. The majority of the areas needing fenced are not flat.”

Roughly 30 miles of fence can be built with a semi-load of barbed wire, and at 400-440 posts per mile, roughly 15 miles of fence can be built with a semi load of t-posts, Scott-Kocher said.

“The moral of the story is $78,000 in materials won’t put a dent in what needs rebuilt, but it can sure help some people get started.”