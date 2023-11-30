Wilken Angus “Black Friday” Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Nov. 24, 2023



Location: Sale at the ranch, Meadow, SD



Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle



Average:

108 Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $6,924





Big crowd for the annual “Black Friday” Angus Bull Sale at the Wilken Ranch! This very uniform set of two-year-old bulls were all sons of AI sires. Mostly repeat buyers were on hand for this very fast-paced auction. The food and hospitality here are second to none. It is always great to see the whole Wilken family.

Gary and Lori Wilken and their family sell to many neighbors, as well as to some of the best commercial cattlemen across South Dakota.



Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 297: $15,000 to Lutz, Inc., Faith, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Hoover Dam

Lot 2103: $15,000 to Terry Klein, Faith, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Comrade

Lot 2135: $13,500 to Koerner Farms, Freeman, South Dakota – KG Justified 3023 x Styles Cash

Lot 295: $10,500 to Larry Thompson, Glenham, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Hoover Dam

Lot 2111: $10,500 to Terry Klein, Faith, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Final Answer

Lot 2133: $10,500 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – KG Justified 3023 x Really Windy



Lori Wilken introducing the family at the Annual Wilken “Black Friday” Angus Bull sale. SRWilken-wilken_family

Terry Klein, Faith, SD. Wilken Angus bull buyer. srwilken-Terry_Klein