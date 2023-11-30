Wilken Angus “Black Friday” Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek
Date of Sale: Nov. 24, 2023
Location: Sale at the ranch, Meadow, SD
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle
Average:
108 Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $6,924
Big crowd for the annual “Black Friday” Angus Bull Sale at the Wilken Ranch! This very uniform set of two-year-old bulls were all sons of AI sires. Mostly repeat buyers were on hand for this very fast-paced auction. The food and hospitality here are second to none. It is always great to see the whole Wilken family.
Gary and Lori Wilken and their family sell to many neighbors, as well as to some of the best commercial cattlemen across South Dakota.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 297: $15,000 to Lutz, Inc., Faith, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Hoover Dam
Lot 2103: $15,000 to Terry Klein, Faith, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Comrade
Lot 2135: $13,500 to Koerner Farms, Freeman, South Dakota – KG Justified 3023 x Styles Cash
Lot 295: $10,500 to Larry Thompson, Glenham, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Hoover Dam
Lot 2111: $10,500 to Terry Klein, Faith, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Final Answer
Lot 2133: $10,500 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – KG Justified 3023 x Really Windy