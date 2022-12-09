Wilken Angus Black Friday Fall Bull Sale

Casey and Taz Olson, Buffalo, SD selected a couple Wilken Angus bulls.

Casey and Taz Olson, Buffalo, SD selected a couple Wilken Angus bulls.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Nov. 25, 2022



Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Meadow, SD



Auctioneer: Doug Deitterle



Averages:

118 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $6,390



This was a great sale for Gary and Lori Wilken and family. Very nice set of older aged bulls that were conditioned to last in the breeding pasture and cover the country. These bulls had been specifically saved for this fall sale and never offered for sale before. Every bull in the sale was AI sired by proven Angus herd bulls and really well accepted by the large crowd of buyers on hand.



Topping the sale was lot 152, Wilken 152, a 4/15/21 son of SAV Renown 3439 to Koerner Farms, Freeman, SD at $13,500.



Lot 161, Wilken 161, 4/9/21 son of Basin Rainmaker 4404 to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD at $12,500.



Lot 1109, Wilken 1109, 4/4/21 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD at $12,000.



Lot 149, Wilken 149, 3/9/21 son of SAV Renown 3439 to Kirk and Denise Robinson, Ralph, SD at $11,500.



Lot 1112, Wilken 1112, 4/3/21 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 to Dave Lutz, Faith, SD at $11,500.



Lot 121, Wilken 121, 4/10/21 son of SAV Renown 3439 to Kyle Wylie, Ft. Pierre, SD at $11,000.



Lot 140, Wilken 140, 4/7/21 son of SAV Renown 3439 to Kirk and Denise Robinson, Ralph, SD at $11,000.



Lot 145, Wilken 145, 4/5/21 son of SAV Renown 3439 to Linn Ranch, Inc., Dupree, SD at $11,000.

Kirk Robinson, Ralph, SD was back for several more Wilken bulls.

Colin and Darc Duprel, Vale, SD. Repeat Wilken Angus bull buyers.

Casey and Taz Olson, Buffalo, SD selected a couple Wilken Angus bulls.

