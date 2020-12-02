Date: Nov. 27, 2020

Location: at the ranch, Meadow South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages: 137 Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $ 5783

Wilken Angus, owned by Gary and Lori Wilken, and their family, hosted a very large crowd for their annual “Black Friday” (day after Thanksgiving) two-year-old Angus bull sale. For the first time, this sale was held at their ranch. The Wilkens offer big, strong, two-year-old bulls presented in their every day condition. Many buyers tell me how they like the dispositions, longevity, feet, and legs on these bulls.

There were many repeat buyers, which is a testimony to the way Gary treats his bull customers. The sale was very competitive from start to finish, and the food was fantastic.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 995: $ 10,000 to Larry Thompson, Glenham, South Dakota – SAV Ten Speed 3022 x Payweight 1682.

Lot 920: $ 9,500 to Glade Cattle Co., Hitchcock, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x TenX.

Lot 9134: $ 9,500 to David Lutz, Faith, South Dakota – Mill Bar Hickok x Bar EXT.

Lot 908: $ 9,000 to Jim Wright, Parade, South Dakota – SAV Raindance 6848 x Barstow Cash.

Lot 991: $ 9,000 to Ron Linn, Dupree, South Dakota – SAV Ten Speed 3022 x Final Answer.

Iris Day, Don Wilken, and Jim Wright at the Wilken Angus sale.



Kirk Robinson, Ralph, SD with Katie Wilken at the Wilken Angus sale.



Excellent set up to display the Wilken Angus sale bulls.

