TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 20, 2024

Location: Faith Livestock, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

64 Two Year Old Angus Bulls Avg. $6,254



It was kind of a blustery, windy day for the Wilken Angus Spring Turn Out Bull Sale, but moisture over the weekend was still much appreciated. Big, stout set of two year old bulls that had been specifically held over for this turn out sale. As usual, a great lunch and the hospitality from the Wilken family is second to none.



Top selling bull was lot 258, Wilken 258, April 29, 2022 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x SAV Resource, sold to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $10,500.



Lot 259, Wilken 259, April 25, 2022 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x SAV Resource, sold to Ervin Jordan Family, Faith, SD at $10,000.



Lot 279, Wilken 279, April 19, 2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x SAV Resource, sold to Dennis Koerner, Bridgewater, SD for $10,000.



Lot 2132, Wilken 2132, Apr. 3, 2022 son of KG Justified 3023 x Ten Speed, sold to Duprel Ranch, Vale, SD for $10,000.



Lot 203, Wilken 203, Apr. 18, 2022 son of SAV Renown x Bushwacker, sold to Joseph Schoenfelder, Mt. Vernon, SD for $9,500.



Lot 299, Wilken 299, Apr. 16, 2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x SAV Resource, sold to Josh Jensen, Midland, SD for $9,500.



Also selling were 4 yearling bulls from Tiegen and Lindsey Clark that averaged $4,063 with a top of $5,500. Watch for more bulls from this young couple in the future.

Jordan Family Ranch picked up a couple Wilken Angus bulls. cc3ba61e4954-Jordan

Darc Duprel and Gary Wilken in the bull pens at the Wilken Angus Spring Turn Out Bull Sale. e56760119002-Darc___Gary