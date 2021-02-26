Wilkinson Ranch Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Mark Hove

Date of Sale: Feb. 8, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near DeSmet, SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

76 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $3,800

Comments

Wilkinson Ranch held their annual bull sale at the ranch near DeSmet, SD on Feb. 8. Wilkinson Ranch is a family owned and operated ranch that is also is partners in Redstone Feeders feedlot. They know what it takes to produce cattle that work both in the pasture and in the feedlot.

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 14, WILKS Ashland 340X, 2/20 son of GAR Ashland x Sandpoint J Edgar Hoover to Tim Olson, Hayes, SD for $7,000.

Lot 64, WILKS Black Magic 1950X, 3/20 son of B Yergo Black Magic 3348 x Connealy Consensus 7229 to Leonard Hinker, Fredora, SD for $7,000.

Lot 63, WILKS Black Magic 1870X, 3/20 son of B Yergo Black Magic 3348 x KCF Bennett Absolute to Tim Olson, Hayes, SD for $6,750.

Lot 78, WILKS 21 OR Absolute 1730X, 3/20 son of WILKS Absolute 1825 x Basin Payweight 1682 to Leonard Hinker, Fredora, SD for $6,750.